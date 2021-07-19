Westminster Resources to Become Solis Minerals on July 21

Vancouver, July 19, 2021 - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) ("Westminster" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that it will begin trading under the name Solis Minerals Ltd starting Wednesday July 21, 2021, under the symbol SLMN, as originally disclosed in the Company's June 3, 2021 news release.

The Company will assume a new CUSIP number 83423L108 and a new ISIN number CA83423L1085.

Effective as of the market open on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new stock symbol SLMN. There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company.

The Company's new website will be www.solisminerals.com.

About Westminster

Westminster is a Latin American focused mining exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt-source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. The Company also has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Mostazal copper project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

