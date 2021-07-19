St-Georges Files Q1 2021 Interim Financial Statements

Montréal, July 19, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to disclose that it has filed its first quarter Interim Financial Statements on SEDAR.

The Company has turned the corner with the raising of over $16,000,000 in capital during the quarter which has recapitalized the Company's ability to move aggressively forward with its planned activities and expansions.

The total assets of the Company have increased from $4,621,822 in December 2020 to $32,597,114 on March 31, 2021.

Total shareholder's equity increased to $21,374,472 from $20,328.

Cash has increased to over $12,700,000 as per March 31, 2021.

We look forward to the opportunities now available to the recapitalized and funded Company and trust that our projects will continue to perform positively as we advance.

On May 3, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") approved a MCTO imposed against the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Herb Duerr and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Richard Barnett, of the Company precluding them from trading securities of the Company. The MCTO required the Annual Financial Filings to be filed on or before July 2, 2021. On July 6, 2021, after review, the BCSC granted a further extension for the filing of the Annual Financial Filings until July 15, 2021, as well as an extension for the filing of the Company's interim financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, including the related CEO and CFO certifications which had to be filed before July 20, 2021.

The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

