Orosur Mining Inc Announces Purchases and Sale of Shares

LONDON, July 20, 2021 - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces that yesterday, Brad George, CEO of the Company, acquired 20,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ('Common Shares') and Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, acquired 10,000 Common Shares. Joaquin Sarroca, the Company's legal counsel and corporate secretary, has sold 118,000 Common Shares.

Following these transactions,Brad Georgeis interested in 112,000 Common Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital; Louis Castro is interested in 95,000 Common Shares representing 0.05 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital; and Joaquin Sarroca is interested in 50,344 Common Shares, representing 0.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name 1. Brad George 2. Louis Castro 3. Joaquin Sarroca 2. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Position / status 1. CEO 2. Executive Chairman 3. Legal counsel & company secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc. b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted c) Description of the financial instrument Common shares of no par value each ISIN: CA6871961059 d) Nature of the transaction 1 and 2 Purchase of shares 3. Sale of shares e) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 17.7p 2. 17.675p 3. 0.325 CAD 0.33 CAD 0.34 CAD 0.325 CAD 0.32 CAD 0.31CAD 0.295 CAD 0.29 CAD 0.285 CAD 20,000 10,000 39,000 4,000 15,000 2,500 17,500 6,500 6,500 20,500 6,500 f) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price See above. g) Date of the transaction 1 and 2: 19th July 2021 3: 15,16 & 19 July 2021 h) Place of the transaction 1 and 2. AIM 3. TSX

