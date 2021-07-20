Menü Artikel
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Purchases and Sale of Shares

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, July 20, 2021 - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces that yesterday, Brad George, CEO of the Company, acquired 20,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ('Common Shares') and Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, acquired 10,000 Common Shares. Joaquin Sarroca, the Company's legal counsel and corporate secretary, has sold 118,000 Common Shares.

Following these transactions,Brad Georgeis interested in 112,000 Common Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital; Louis Castro is interested in 95,000 Common Shares representing 0.05 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital; and Joaquin Sarroca is interested in 50,344 Common Shares, representing 0.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - JointBroker

Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

 Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a) Name

1. Brad George

2. Louis Castro

3. Joaquin Sarroca

2.

 Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a) Position / status

1. CEO

2. Executive Chairman

3. Legal counsel & company secretary
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Orosur Mining Inc.
b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
c) Description of the financial instrument

Common shares of no par value each

ISIN: CA6871961059
d) Nature of the transaction

1 and 2 Purchase of shares

3. Sale of shares
e) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

1. 17.7p

2. 17.675p

3. 0.325 CAD

0.33 CAD

0.34 CAD

0.325 CAD

0.32 CAD

0.31CAD

0.295 CAD

0.29 CAD

0.285 CAD

20,000

10,000

39,000

4,000

15,000

2,500

17,500

6,500

6,500

20,500

6,500
f)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 See above.
g) Date of the transaction

1 and 2: 19th July 2021

3: 15,16 & 19 July 2021
h) Place of the transaction

1 and 2. AIM

3. TSX

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656198/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Purchases-and-Sale-of-Shares


