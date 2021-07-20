Orezone Intersects 50 m of 1.40 g/t Gold in Previously Untested Gap Zone at P17 Trend

VANCOUVER, July 20, 2021 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") is pleased to announce additional results from its ongoing drilling program to test the expansion potential of the P17 trend at its Bombor? Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso.



The focus of this latest drilling was to test the continuity of high-grade mineralization into the "Gap Zone" between P17S and P17. This area had not been previously subject to any drilling and represented a 600 m gap between the P17S NE extension and P17 to the north. With the success of these new results, the strike extent of P17S is now over 600 m outside of the existing reserve pit and remains open at depth and to the north towards P17.

Drilling Highlights

50 m of 1.40 g/t Au from 246 m including 3 m at 8.89 g/t Au in Hole BBD1074

21 m of 1.56 g/t Au from 88 m and a further 16.45 m of 2.35 g/t Au from 124 m

in Hole BBD1068

9 m of 2.06 g/t Au from 13 m in Hole BBD1070



Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, "The P17 trend of mineralization is shaping up to be an outstanding exploration target for Bombor?. Intersecting such a broad zone of strong gold grade mineralization in the Gap Zone supports the Company's belief that the P17 area has the potential to host a large-scale higher-grade gold resource amenable to open pit mining. It is noteworthy that the drilling is intercepting very broad continuous zones of mineralization that are hosted in a prospective folded granodiorite intrusive that is much thicker than the folded granodiorite within the P17S reserve pit. We have intercepted several limbs of these plunging structures which now extend into the Gap Zone and indicates the existence of a large promising target between P17S and P17, a mineralized trend with a potential strike extent of 1.7 km and open in multiple directions. Further drilling will infill this zone to confirm the continuity of the P17S extension to the shallow P17 zone to the north. We plan to re-commence drilling in Q4 after the 2021 rainy season has ended."

Recent drilling in 2021 northeast of reserves and resources at P17S identified several wide, multigram intersections near surface and outside current reserves or resources such as BBD1066 which intersected 32.00 m of 3.98 g/t gold (see Orezone's June 8, 2021 news release). This most recent drilling has also successfully intersected broad zones of mineralization at depth, extending the down plunge strike of the P17S NE deposit into the untested Gap Zone by 150 m. The P17S NE deposit remains open at depth and to the north.

Table 1: P17S Area 2021 Selected Drill Results

Hole

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Grade

(g/t gold) BBD1065 89.00 93.30 4.30 3.32** BBD1066 25.00 57.00 32.00 3.98** incl. 34.00 40.00 6.00 14.70** BBD1068 41.00 65.00 24.00 0.78 and 88.00 109.00 21.00 1.56 and 124.00 140.45 16.45 2.35 incl. 126.00 129.00 3.00 6.10 BB1070 13.00 22.00 9.00 2.06 incl. 15.00 17.00 2.00 5.50 and 46.00 66.60 20.60 0.94 BBD1073 205.00 207.00 2.00 10.13 incl. 205.00 206.00 1.00 16.50 BBD1074 192.00 200.00 8.00 1.66 incl. 197.00 198.00 1.00 7.10 and 246.00 296.00 50.00 1.40 incl. 246.00 257.00 11.00 1.49 incl. 269.00 276.00 7.00 2.05 incl. 279.00 282.00 3.00 8.89

* True widths for P17S area drilling are approximately 90% of drilled lengths.

** Results from June 8, 2021 news release restated following final leach residue assays.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0170ae68-8dc0-44ec-b146-1e35019b044f

Figure 2 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4569fe73-30b4-4074-ab7a-f51374a115f6

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bombor?, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bombor? as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bombor? is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bombor? into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Qualified Person

Dr. Pascal Marquis, Geo., Senior VP Exploration is the Qualified Person who has approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC

The mineralized intervals are based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.45 g/t, a minimal width of 1.5 m and up to a maximum of 2.0 m of dilution being included. The true width of the mineralization is approximately 90% of the drill length. The half-core drilling samples were cut using a diamond saw by Orezone employees. The samples were prepared by SGS Burkina Faso s.a.r.l. ("SGS") at the Bombor? facility and then split by Orezone to 1 kg using Rotary Sample Dividers ("RSDs"). A 1-kg aliquot was analyzed for leachable gold at BIGS Global Burkina s.a.r.l. ("BIGS Global") in Ouagadougou, by bottle-roll cyanidation using a LeachWellTM catalyst. The leach residues from all samples with a leach grade greater than or equal to 0.4 g/t were prepared by BIGS Global and then split by Orezone to 50 g using RSDs. A 50-g aliquot was analyzed by fire assay at SGS.

Orezone employs a rigorous Quality Control Program including a minimum of 10% standards, blanks and duplicates. The composite width and grade include the final leach residue assay results for most of the drill intercepts reported, with the details available in the tables posted on our web site.

