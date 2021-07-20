White Metal Resources Corp.: Partner Noronex Provides Update on Exploration Program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project, Namibia
Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, "This is great news for our shareholders and I am very pleased to have Noronex as a partner. They continue to demonstrate that they are very committed to moving the DorWit copper-silver project forward and have outlined some exceptional copper targets for drilling. I look forward to receiving the results from the upcoming drilling program."
Highlights
- Field visits by the Noronex team were undertaken in May and June to finalise drill planning. The visits confirmed sub-cropping copper mineralisation at geochemistry soil targets.
- Five high priority prospects defined for drill testing for large scale sediment hosted copper deposit including:
o sub-cropping copper at Dalheim with two-kilometre strike extent.
o gossan float at Gemboksvlei on a one-kilometre-long copper soil anomaly.
o outcropping copper at Otjiwaru over an 800 m wide zone.
o a 2.5 by 1.2 km copper-in-soil anomaly in an altered structural zone south of Okasewa.
o unexplained copper soil anomalies at the Christiadore prospect.
- Access agreements have been signed with landowners for the commencement of drilling, and a contract with a suitable drilling contractor is currently being finalised.
- A program of over fifty holes is being planned to test these targets.
- Trial IP survey is also planned at Gemboksvlei and Okasewa to define their IP signature.
- Meetings were held in-country with the Ministry of Mines, consultants appointed, and a subsidiary company and bank accounts established.
For additional information on the DorWit copper-silver project, please click the following link:
https://www.whitemetalres.com/dorwit-cu-ag.html
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.
To view the Noronex news release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1JY17UTS
About White Metal Resources Corp:
White Metal Resources Corp. (CVE:WHM) (FRA:CGK1) (OTCMKTS:TMNLF) is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.
