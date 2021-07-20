Eskay Mining Announces Completion of NI 43-101 Technical Report On Its 100% Owned Consolidated Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 - Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report dated July 16, 2021 with an effective date of June 8, 2021 and entitled "NI 43-101Technical Report on the SIB-Corey-North Mitchell Property" (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (the "Property"). The Technical Report was co-authored by Darren Lindsay, P.Geo., Neil D. Prowse, M.Sc., John DeDecker, Ph.D., Andrew J. Mitchell, B.Sc., P.Geo., and Rachel S. Y. Kim, M.Sc. The Technical Report provides a summary of the history of the Property and the work carried out on the Property in the summer of 2020 and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

The Property has been shown to host several VMS targets and several occurrences of vein style mineralization; it also has the potential to host nickel-copper massive sulphides. Main VMS target areas on the Property include the Lulu and the TV-Jeff zones.

Results from comprehensive lithogeochemical sampling and detailed core logging of historic and new drill core on the Property has allowed for the synthesis a new model of the tectonic architecture of the Eskay Mining District. A picture has now emerged of three anticlines, the central Eskay Anticline, the Eastern Anticline and the Western Anticline, wholly or partially underlying Eskay's property. Major ramp-type thrust faults are associated with each anticline.

This new model suggests the flanks of each of these three anticlines are prospective for Eskay Creek style VMS mineralization where favourable strata are exposed. Several newly recognized trends along these flanks are evident in recent BLEG, and multi-element geochemical anomalism. Detailed interpretations of the structural and geological elements of the Property, and specific mineralized zones investigated by Company geologists in 2020, resulted in the revised geological model.

The revised geological model is strongly supported by the underlying data resulting in a substantial increase of potential for expansion of known prospects but also for the discovery of additional mineralized zones. The Sib-Corey-Mitchell North Project is a project of merit deserving of additional evaluation of its discovery potential.

Darren Lindsay, P.Geo., the Qualified Prerson for the Technical Report and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp. (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," approximately 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: (416) 907-4020

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656189/Eskay-Mining-Announces-Completion-of-NI-43-101-Technical-Report-On-Its-100-Owned-Consolidated-Precious-Metal-Rich-VMS-Project-in-the-Golden-Triangle-British-Columbia