Imperial Mining to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 29th

MONTREAL, July 20, 2021 - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (TSXV: IPG) (OTCQB: IMPNF), based in Quebec, Canada, focused on technology metals and critical metals such as scandium and rare earths, announced that Peter Cashin, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 29th at 3 pm ET.

DATE: July 29th

TIME: 3 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

Recent Company Highlights:

Winter definition drill program at Crater Lake scandium-rare-earth project confirmed additional high grades including intercepts of 9.8 m (327.3') grading 299 g/t scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ), including 24.2 m (79.4') grading 331 g/t Sc 2 O 3 and 77.3 m (253.5') grading 313 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ; elevated levels of total rare earth oxides plus yttrium (TREO+Y) of up to 0.46% characterize the scandium-bearing intercepts.

O ), including 24.2 m (79.4') grading 331 g/t Sc O and 77.3 m (253.5') grading 313 g/t Sc O ; elevated levels of total rare earth oxides plus yttrium (TREO+Y) of up to 0.46% characterize the scandium-bearing intercepts. In the process of delivering the project data to the consultants to commence 43-101 resource estimation work; PEA to follow in the fall of 2021.

Developed an innovative process for extraction of scandium (Sc) and rare earth elements (REE) from its Crater Lake scandium mineralization as part of its current Phase 3 Hydrometallurgical Development Program. The method showed scandium recovery to primary leach solution (PLS) of 87% for MET01 and 84% for MET02 samples, and the recovery of 84% of total rare earth element, including yttrium (TREE+Y), from both samples.

About Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

Imperial Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and on the OTCQB Exchange as "IMPNF" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

