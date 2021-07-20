Forum Energy Metals Corp. Provides Mid-Year Update and Plans for 2021

Vancouver, July 20, 2021 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to update shareholders with a mid-year review of the Company's current exploration activities and exploration plans for the remainder of 2021 on its copper, uranium, nickel, cobalt and palladium projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho (Figure 1).

Janice Lake Copper/Silver (Rio Tinto Option to Earn 80%)

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") continues drilling at the 2.6 km Rafuse target, the fourth target drilled by RTEC over a six kilometre strike length. Four holes have been drilled to date following up on the nine hole drill program completed this winter and drilling will continue through the summer. Field crews have been mapping and sampling for the past month in the area of the 3.8% copper boulder discovered in 2020.

Love Lake Nickel/Copper/Palladium (100% Forum)

Forum has received results from the airborne electromagnetic survey announced May 10, 2021 over the Love Lake mafic/ultramafic complex. The Company is finalizing drill targets from the survey as well as targeting the surface copper/nickel/platinum/palladium showings. A 3,000 metre drill program is planned to commence in the first week of August.

Quartz Gulch Cobalt/Copper (100% Forum)

Forum plans a prospecting, mapping and sampling program in late August. This will be the first program conducted on the property since Noranda, previous operators of the Blackbird cobalt mine, completed an exploration program that identified anomalous cobalt in stream sediment samples in 1982.

Wollaston Uranium (100% Forum)

A compilation of the geological, geophysical and drilling data on the property has been completed. A gravity survey announced April 7, 2021 was partially completed due to the early onset of spring. Gravity crews will complete the survey this autumn. Gravity surveys identify areas of alteration associated with uranium mineralization.

Northwest Athabasca JV (39.5% Forum; 28% NexGen; 20% Cameco; 12.5% Orano)

Forum, as Operator is planning to propose a drill program to the joint venture partners for the winter of 2022. The property includes the historical 1.5 million pound Maurice Bay uranium deposit* based on 600,000 tonnes grading 0.6% U 3 O 8 to a depth of 50 metres (Saskatchewan Industry and Resources, Miscellaneous Report 2003-7) in the Western Athabasca Basin.

Forum drilled the property in 2012, 2013 and 2014 which identified a number of shallow zones of uranium mineralization grading up to 5.7% uranium over 8.5 metres. With over twenty drill targets identified, it is clear that a fertile uranium mineralizing system on the property requires further drilling.

Fir Island (Orano Canada Option to Earn 70%)

Forum completed ten holes on the Cathy target during the winter drill program and identified a strong boron halo strengthening to the north. Forum and joint venture partner, Orano will review the drill results with a view to plan a drill program in the winter of 2022.

Other Uranium Projects

Forum has drill ready targets at the 100% owned Highrock, 75% owned Clearwater and 65% owned Costigan projects. Rio Tinto, 60% owner of the Henday project (40% Forum) does not plan any programs for 2021/2022.







Figure 1: Location of Forum's Copper, Nickel/PGM and Uranium Projects (blue areas), processing facilities (red squares) and roads in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/90694_570e6a7eb43c1af2_003full.jpg

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., Forum's President & CEO and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

*The Maurice Bay historical resource estimate was completed prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101. Given the extensive exploration work completed by experienced mineral resource companies, and the quality of the historical work completed, the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant and reliable. However, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Hence, the estimate should not be relied upon. It should be noted that mineral resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

