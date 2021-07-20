Blende Silver Corp. - Enhances Baseline Monitoring at Blende Property

Vancouver, July 20, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) announced today it has enlisted Ensero Solutions to support environmental baseline monitoring at the Blende Property in central Yukon.

The baseline monitoring program will be carried out monthly from June through August 2021 at nine different sampling locations on and surrounding the Blende Property. Baseline monitoring will include water quality sampling, hydrology measurements, meteorology station data collection and reporting. The environmental data collected during this program will be added to the historical environmental dataset, which can be used to characterize the baseline conditions in the receiving environment surrounding the Blende Property. A comprehensive environmental baseline dataset will be required to support future permit applications for advanced exploration or mine development.

Ensero Solutions has provided professional environmental services on the Blende Project since 2006. In 2011 and again in 2017, Ensero Solutions led environmental assessments under the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act and obtained Class 3/4 Mining Land Use Approvals for exploration programs on the Blende Property. Ensero Solutions also carried out environmental baseline data collection for the Blende Project in 2006 and 2007.

About Blende Silver Corp.



Blende Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on silver-zinc-lead exploration and development at the company's flagship Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The 100% owned property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. It is winter-road accessible, 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

For further information please contact:

Blende Silver Corp.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Andrew H. Rees, Director

Tel: 604-505-3739

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Blende Silver Corp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Blende Silver Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.