Golden Birch Resources Inc. Announces Results of AGM, Updates Shareholders on the Upcoming Keveri Project Drill Program

Timmins, July 20, 2021 - Golden Birch Resources Inc. (CSE: GBRX) ("Golden Birch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

Shareholders approved all matters recommended by management, including:

the election of David Drinkwater, Iain Martin, Stephen Grey, Chris Cornelius and Steve Balch as directors of the Company;

the reappointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditors; and

the change of the Company's name to "PNG Copper Inc.".

The Company anticipates that its name change will occur within the next two weeks, and at the same time it will adopt a new trading symbol of PNGC. The Company will issue a further news release advising shareholders of the timing of the effectiveness of the name change.

At the AGM, the Company's President also outlined the activities and milestones of the past year, the current activities and plans for the upcoming 3,000m drill program to earn-in 51% of the Company's two Exploration Licenses with a further 10,000m of drilling to earn-in up to 85%. Our director Steve Balch briefly outlined the drill program and the Company's overall Exploration strategy. It is anticipated that the drill program will commence on or about August 1, 2021 and be completed towards year end 2021.

About Golden Birch Resources Inc.

Golden Birch Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. The Company's core values are respect for the Community, the Landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practice standards of Corporate Governance.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.goldenbirchresources.ca or contact:

Golden Birch Resources

Iain Martin, Director, interim CEO and President

Tel: +1 705 288 0249

martiniainr@gmail.com

