Providence Gold Mines Surface sample returns Greater than 10 grams Gold

July 20, 2021 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) (FSE:7RH1) is pleased to announce that a rock sample found across the creek from the Bonita Mine returned 10 grams Au/tonne. Further work is now underway to locate the source.

A carbonate- sericite alteration bloom and vein quartz has been discovered on the north side of Duckwall Creek and is the potential twin of the Bonita Gold ore shoot. A high-grade selected sample returned > 45gm/tonne Au from a small rock pile well above the flood plane on this north side. The northern projected strike extension of the Bonita Lode is located in a recessive topographic feature which forms the steep northern side of this drainage extending to the ridge top.

The rock samples were transported and tested by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Vancouver, B.C. using 30 g lead collection fire assay fusion for total sample digestion with AA finish. As the sample returned Au >10 ppm (10gm Au) it is being further analyzed by gravimetric method.

In addition, the current field program has made another new discovery of vein outcrop. During a traverse down slope from the McCarthy mine the Lode zone steeply dipping NE and is approximately one metre in true width. The zone appears to be along strike between the McCarthy and the Fairplay mines. A channel sample will be shipped for assay to Bureau Veritas this week.

A picture of the Lode zone



Excavator Update

The Company reports further to its news release dated June 7, 2021 that the "Spidex" excavator contractor arrived onsite yesterday. The purpose of the excavator program is to trench and sample the recently announced gold discoveries on its Providence Group of Gold Mines Property located nearby the City of Sonora, California.

Qualified Person:

Dr. Lee Groat Ph.D., P.Geo is the Company's qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101 and

has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release). Mark Payne P.Geo is registered in the State of California is working under the direct supervision of Lee Groat QP.

