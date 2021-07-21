Denarius Announces Listing of Warrants on the TSXV

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 - Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or the "Company") (TSXV: DSLV), is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted for listing the 75,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") for trading on the TSXV. The Warrants were previously issued on April 29, 2021 in connection with a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts completed by the Company on March 17, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.80 until March 17, 2026. The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, a warrant indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated April 29, 2021.



The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the open of markets on July 23, 2021 under the trading symbol "DSLV.WT".

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian-listed public company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGold Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

