Nova Minerals Ltd: Interview of CEO by Small Caps

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to advise that the recent interview with CEO Christopher Gerteisen and Kerry Stevenson of Small Caps is now available for viewing at: https://novaminerals.com.au/videos
In the interview, Mr Gerteisen discusses the latest Korbel Main drill results, and the decision to push back the Scoping Study.
About Nova Minerals Ltd:
Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!