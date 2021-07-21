Libero Invites Shareholders to Join a Q2 Update

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to invite stakeholders, investors, analysts, and any other interested parties to join Libero's President & CEO, Ian Harris, for a Q2 update on Thursday, July 29, from 8:00 to 9:00 am Pacific Time. Ian Harris will provide an update on our project deliverables in the second quarter and talk about the quarter ahead. The update will be followed by a Q&A session.

Q2 Update Call Details

What: Libero's Q2 Update.

When: 8:00 - 9:00 am Pacific Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Where: Register here.

How: Listen live online - the archived webcast will be available at the Investor Downloads page on the website shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new grassroots discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Mocoa in Putumayo, Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

