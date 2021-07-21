Red Metal Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus and Listing Application

Thunder Bay, July 21, 2021 - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTC Pink: RMES) (the "Company" or "Red Metal") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission. No securities are being sold pursuant to this prospectus and no proceeds are being raised.

Red Metal is also pleased to announce that is has applied to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Listing and trading of the Common Shares will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the CSE's listing requirements and the Company being receipted for a final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the Province of British Columbia.

In the past year, Red Metal has strengthened its management team with the addition of a VP of Corporate Finance and completed a subscription receipt financing (the "SR Offering"), the closing of which is conditional on listing on the CSE or another recognized stock exchange in Canada. The proceeds of the SR Offering are intended to be used to advance Red Metal's flagship Carrizal copper-gold-cobalt property in Atacama, Chile, and for working capital purposes.

Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We believe this is a significant milestone in support of the Company's goal of being dually listed in the U.S. and Canada. We believe that trading of our common shares on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a larger market with a strong investment community focused on the junior mining industry."

A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no guarantee that a receipt for the final prospectus will be obtained from the securities regulatory authorities in the Province of British Columbia or that the CSE will accept the listing of the Common Shares.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on aggressive growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMES. For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE, the closing of the SR Offering, mineral resource estimates, drill targets, exploration results, future drilling and other future exploration, potential gold discoveries and future development) are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

