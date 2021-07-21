CAVU Resumes Drilling Program at Hopper Copper Project, Yukon

Vancouver, July 21, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that after a two-day delay in its drilling program on the Hopper Copper-Gold Project in the Yukon, all personnel arrived back at camp from Whitehorse on July 20. The Hopper project is in the traditional territory of the Champagne Aishihik First Nations.

The two-day delay was imposed by CAVU management due to a forest fire in the immediate area of the camp which posed a potential safety risk to personnel. After receiving confirmation from local authorities that the fire was contained and posed no further threat to the CAVU crew, the drill-crews were mobilized immediately and are now drilling. There was no damage sustained to any CAVU personnel nor equipment.

"We applaud local authorities for their quick response to the forest fire and being able to prevent it from causing any serious damage," stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "Further, we are grateful to be working with New Age Drilling, a reputable local drilling company and we are eager to continue this program."





Figure 1. Geologist logging core on the Hopper copper gold project.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7764/90858_2d18f911d46b081f_001full.jpg

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its flagship Hopper Copper-Gold Project in the Yukon and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

