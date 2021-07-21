Nevada Silver Corporation Receives All Necessary Approvals for Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 - Nevada Silver Corp. ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to announce that it has received all necessary approvals for the upcoming drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") located 22 kilometers east of Kinross's Round Mountain Gold Mine in Nye County, Nevada, USA.

The Company has contracted Pinion Exploration & Construction Inc. (Battle Mountain, NV) to upgrade access and prepare drill sites for 29 drill pads, and drilling contractor Falcon Drilling Inc. (Carson City, NV) has mobilized a rig to Nevada, with drilling scheduled to commenced next month.

Corcoran includes the Silver Reef near-surface epithermal silver-gold deposit which is a NE-trending mineralized zone 300 meters wide and 1 kilometer long at Silver Reef Hill near the centre of the Project. The Silver Reef deposit (Tables 1.1 and 1.2) is open laterally and at depth and NSC plans to test the mineralization within the area of previous drilling as well as peripheral to the deposit, including a 12 square kilometer zone of prospective rock alteration containing areas of anomalous precious metals.

Drill Program

Eight HQ-sized diamond core verification drill holes (approximate total 1200 meters) are intended to confirm strongly mineralized drill intersections reported by other companies at Silver Reef and will form the first stage of the program. Historical reported drill intersections to be tested in the initial drilling program include:

CC02 (1.5m @ 3,531g/t Ag) as well as (1.5m @ 4,114g/t Ag and 0.27g/t Au)

CC30 (42.7m @ 390g/t Ag and 0.34g/t Au) as well as (4.6m @ 521g/t Ag and 0.45g/t Au)

CC38 (6.1m @ 1,874g/t Ag and 2.57g/t Au)

CCD04 (7.6m @ 1,150g/t Ag and 1.99g/t Au)

CCD09 (1.5m @ 4,103g/t Ag and 4.08g/t Au)

CCD15 (23.1m @ 39g/t Ag and 2.15g/t Au) as well as (1.8m of 1,186g/t Ag and 0.89g/t Au)

CCD21 (14.9m @ 268g/t Ag and 0.38g/t Au)

An immediate follow-on program of approximately 20 HQ holes (total 2,000-3,000 meters) will test for extensions to the Silver Reef mineralization both below and marginal to the area where an inferred mineral resource calculation was established (see below details of the inferred mineral resource calculation) and will also provide considerable in-fill data. This drilling is expected to extend the area of known mineralization and will form both the basis for an updated NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate as well as material for metallurgy and mineralogy studies. Additional drill holes may also be undertaken for groundwater, geotechnical and processing investigations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian James Pringle PhD, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corp. (TSXV:NSC) is a US-based, multi-commodity resource company with two advanced stage exploration projects in the USA (Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and Emily Manganese Project).

NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada which was the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate undertaken on the Silver Reef Zone by G. Mosher and D. Smith (see the technical report filed by NSC on www.sedar.com titled "Technical Report - Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Property" dated October 12, 2020). All resources (Table 1.1 and 1.2) were classified as Inferred because of the lack of available quality assurance - quality control (QA/QC) data. Resources were divided into pit-constrained and underground portions. The pit-constrained resource was stated at a silver-equivalent cutoff grade of 20 g/t and the underground resource at a silver-equivalent cutoff grade of 100 g/t. Mineral resources were stated in terms of silver equivalency, AgEq which combines capped silver and gold composite grades. A three-year trailing average price of US$17.00/ounce was used for silver and US$1,460/ounce for gold.

Table 1.1 Silver Reef Zone Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resource Tabulation (Mosher & Smith, 2020) Cutoff AgEq g/t Tonnes AgEq g/t Ag Capped g/t Au Capped g/t AgEq Oz 100 306,000 119 87 0.42 1,168,000 75 1,326,000 92 63 0.39 3,939,000 50 6,139,000 67 41 0.34 13,155,000 40 11,091,000 57 34 0.3 20,227,000 30 14,695,000 52 30 0.29 24,566,000 20 31,482,000 39 21 0.23 39,030,000 10 44,952,000 32 17 0.2 45,550,000 Table 1.2 Silver Reef Zone Underground Inferred Mineral Resource Tabulation (Mosher & Smith, 2020) Cutoff AgEq g/t Tonnes AgEq g/t Ag Capped g/t Au Capped g/t AgEq Oz 100 175,000 122 102 0.26 702,000 75 703,000 92 73 0.25 2,110,000 50 1,080,000 81 63 0.23 2,889,000 40 1,445,000 71 54 0.23 3,460,000 30 1,958,000 62 47 0.21 4,628,000 20 4,636,000 41 27 0.19 6,658,000 10 10,688,000 26 15 0.15 9,953,000

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. AgEq = [((Capped Ag grade) * (Silver price/ounce/31.10348)) + ((Capped Au grade) * (Gold price /ounce / 31.10348))] / (Silver price / ounce/31.10348). A price of US$17.00/oz was used for silver and US$1,460/oz for gold. Open-pit resources stated at a cut-off grade of 20 g/t AgEq; underground resources stated at a cut-off grade of 100 g/t AgEq. Assay grades were capped at 300 g/t silver and 2.5 g/t gold; capped silver and gold grades were used in the resource estimate. Mineral Resource tonnage and contained metal were rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding. Mineral Resource tonnage and grades reported as undiluted. The effective date of this resource estimate is October 12, 2018

In addition, EML also owns the Emily Manganese Project (Minnesota) which has been the subject of considerable technical studies with US$23 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily are wholly (100%) owned by NSC.

