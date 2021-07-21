Apollo Strengthens Management Team and Initiates Strategic US Marketing Initiative

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2021 - Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to provide the following corporate update, including additions to its management team and commencement of strategic marketing activities in the US.



Management Team Additions

Apollo is pleased to announce that Mr. Ignacio Rosado has been appointed as an Advisor to the Company. Mr. Rosado will provide strategic guidance to the executive team and will support the advancement of Apollo's silver exploration and resource development project portfolio.

Mr. Rosado has deep technical, financial and operating experience. Most recently he was Chief Executive Officer of Volcan Compania Minera S.A.A., previously serving as deputy Chief Executive Officer. Other roles have previously included Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at Hochschild Mining Plc. and Senior Project Manager at McKinsey & Company. He has served on the Board of Directors of TSX listed companies: Lake Shore Gold Corp., Zincore Metals, Cordoba Minerals and Kaizen Discovery. Mr. Rosado holds a degree in Economics from Universidad del Pacifico and an MBA from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan.

In addition, Mr. Alan O'Connor has been appointed General Manager - Calico Silver District effective August 15, 2021. Mr. O'Connor will play a critical role in advancing the Waterloo and Langtry silver projects and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Mr. O'Connor was Operations Superintendent for De Beers Canada Ltd. Prior to this he held project manager roles for Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., and Stornoway Diamonds. He also has extensive international experience and has worked in the United States, Venezuela and Argentina. Mr. O'Connor holds a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Western Ontario.

Commenting on these management changes, Apollo CEO, Tom Peregoodoff said, "I am pleased to welcome Ignacio and Alan to the team. Ignacio's deep experience in the mining industry, specifically the silver sector, will be a great addition to our growing team. Alan's project management and operating experience, gained while he managed large drilling programs in remote and difficult operating locations, will play a key role in the advancement of our Waterloo and Langtry silver-barite projects."

Corporate Initiatives

Apollo announces that it has entered into a marketing and advertising arrangement with Future Money Trends, LLC ("FMT") of Nevada USA (the "Advertiser"). FMT is arm's length to the Company and its directors and officers. Under the arrangement FMT will provide financial publishing and digital marketing services to Apollo for a term of one year. FMT will be paid consideration of $91,750 USD per month during the term.

The Company also announces the granting, subject to regulatory acceptance, of an aggregate of 4,550,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company (the "Options"). The Options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at a price of $0.86 per common share.

Qualified Person

Cathy Fitzgerald, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43- 101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Apollo Gold and Silver Corp.

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of three significant pure silver exploration and resource development projects: the historical Waterloo and Langtry projects, in San Bernardino California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

