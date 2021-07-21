Solis Minerals Ltd. Begins Trading July 21 Under Symbol SLMN

Vancouver, July 21, 2021 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SLMN) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun trading today under the symbol SLMN, as the successor to Westminster Resources Ltd. (old symbol WMR). There has been no change in capitalisation structure. Solis Minerals is a Latin-American focused copper company, exploring the Mostazal copper porphyry project in northern Chile, and the Ilo Norte copper IOCG project and Ilo Este copper porphyry projects in southern Peru.

Having recently closed a $2.7 million financing on May 12, 2021, Solis Minerals is well funded for its first field season in Chile and Peru. Mostazal represents a drill-ready, multi-kilometre porphyry target, with high-grade manto-style mineralisation near surface, tested by 60 historical drill holes. Ilo Norte has a 10-kilometre-long alteration system, only partially tested by historical drilling, including a 30-metre intercept grading 0.93% copper. Ilo Este is a large, eroded porphyry, with copper as well as gold, silver and molybdenum mineralisation mapped over a 3 square kilometre area.

Jason Cubitt, President and CEO of Solis Minerals noted "The re-naming of Westminster Resources to the new Solis Minerals is another milestone in our history. Copper has never been more in demand, from EVs to infrastructure, and Chile and Peru are already established as the top copper producers in the world. With a high-quality technical team, drill-ready targets, and a well-capitalized and structured company, I'm confident that Solis Minerals is an attractive vehicle for investors looking for exposure to the red-hot copper market."

Solis Minerals' new website can be found at www.solisminerals.com. The Company's new CUSIP number is 83423L108 and the new ISIN number is CA83423L1085.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, PGeo, (10000315) a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Solis Minerals

Solis Minerals is a Latin American focused mining exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt-source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. The Company also has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Mostazal copper project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

"Jason Cubitt"

Jason Cubitt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Solis Minerals Ltd.

info@solisminerals.com

solisminerals.com

Telephone: (877) 586-3840

or

Carrie Howes

Investor Relations

chowes@solisminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

