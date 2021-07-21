Monument Appoints Michael Lee to Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2021 - Monument Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) "Monument" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Lee as interim CFO effective August 9th 2021 to replace Chris Leighton. During the transition period, President and CEO Cathy Zhai will cover the CFO duties.



"I am pleased to report the appointment of Michael Lee as the Company's CFO and welcome him to our management team," remarks Cathy Zhai, President & CEO of Monument Mining: "I have confidence that his considerable experience in financial management and reporting in the mining sector will be a solid asset to the Company."

With strengths of building and expanding a high performance finance team to meet the growing needs of the organization, Mr. Lee has twenty years extensive experience working for publicly listed companies that held multi-operating mines or grassroots exploration. His experience covers financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, risk assessment and control, and corporate governance and regulatory compliance. He has also participated in corporate strategy planning and financing. Over past ten years Mr. Lee has been working with the Hunter Dickinson Group holding Chief Financial Officer positions for a number of their portfolio publicly listed companies including: Constantia Resources, Quartz Mountain Resources, Amarc Resources, and Brigade Resources; he also provide consulting services for other mining companies. His career is rooted as an auditor at E&Y, Deloitte and D+H Group, moving up to senior manager roles.

Mr. Lee is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting from the University of British Columbia, and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accounting from McGill University in Quebec and was awarded with the Arthur Mellor award (Ranked 2nd in graduating class).

About Monument

Monument Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: MMY, FSE:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is also advancing the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra JV (20% interest) in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO

Monument Mining Ltd.

Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:

Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver T: +1-604-638-1661 x102 rcushing@monumentmining.com

