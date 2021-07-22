Newcrest Mining Limited - Quarterly Report for the Three Months Ended 30 June 2021

(figures are unaudited and in US$ except where stated)

Strong June Quarter delivers FY21 guidance and quarterly records

Creating a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining



Goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 (1) Industry leading low injury rates (2) underpinned by a 27% improvement in TRIFR (3) in the June 2021 quarter





Achieved FY21 production guidance, with Cadia exceeding the top end of its guidance range(4)

Quarterly gold production of 542koz (5) and copper production of 38kt

and copper production of 38kt All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $797/oz ( 5 ) in the June quarter

in the June quarter June quarter AISC margin of 55% or $983/oz (6)

Cadia achieved record annualised mined ore and mill throughput rates

Cadia recorded its lowest reported quarterly AISC of negative $377/oz

Red Chris recorded its lowest reported quarterly AISC of $651/oz

FY21 AISC of $905/oz, delivering an AISC margin of 49% or $884/oz(6) for the financial year

Advancing multiple organic growth options

Exploration decline development works progressing well at Red Chris and Havieron

Cadia Molybdenum Plant first production is expected by the end of September 2021 (7)

Lihir Phase 14A Pre-Feasibility Study expected to be released by the end of September 2021 (8)

Cadia PC1-2 Pre-Feasibility Study expected to be released by the end of September 2021 ( 8 )

Red Chris Pre-Feasibility Study expected to be released by the end of September 2021 ( 8 )

Havieron Pre-Feasibility Study expected to be released in the second half of CY21(8)

Melbourne, July 21, 2021 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "Newcrest has safely delivered its group production and cost guidance for the year following a strong fourth quarter. Cadia exceeded the top end of its production guidance range and delivered mine and mill throughput records, showcasing the quality of this world class asset. Newcrest's All-In Sustaining Cost of $797/oz for the June quarter was underpinned by record quarterly AISC outcomes for Cadia and Red Chris, translating to an impressive All-In Sustaining Cost margin of $983/oz."

"We have made significant progress advancing our multiple organic gold and copper growth options during the quarter. At Red Chris and Havieron we commenced decline development works which are the critical path to reaching commercial production. We are also on track to release the outcomes of several of our exciting growth studies through the remainder of the calendar year which we believe will help articulate the future potential of our business."

"Following the localised seismic event at Cadia earlier this month, the Prohibition Notice has been lifted and we are currently rehabilitating the affected area. As previously disclosed, we do not expect this event to impact gold and copper production in FY22 and our development and expansion works continue uninterrupted," said Mr Biswas.

Overview

Gold production was 6% higher than the prior period(9) driven by a strong performance from Cadia and Telfer. Lihir's gold production was 4% lower in the quarter due to unplanned downtime in the autoclaves, lower head grade and recovery rates, and the overrun of the planned March 2021 shutdown.

Newcrest's AISC for the June 2021 quarter of $797/oz(5) was $96/oz lower than the prior period, reflecting the benefit of higher copper sales volumes at Cadia, Telfer and Red Chris, a higher realised copper price and higher gold sales volumes at Telfer and Cadia. These benefits were partially offset by the associated increase in treatment, refining and transportation costs and royalties.



Metric Jun 2021 Qtr Mar

2021 Qtr Dec 2020 Qtr Sep

2020 Qtr FY21 FY20 FY21 Guidance(10) Group(5)

- gold

oz 542,332 512,424 535,477 503,089 2,093,322 2,171,118 1,950-2,150koz

- copper t 38,370 35,034 34,557 34,763 142,724 137,623 135-155kt

- silver oz 270,797 228,543 230,769 214,412 944,521 983,431

Cadia - gold oz 194,757 179,546 194,088 196,504 764,895 843,338 680-760koz

- copper t 28,105 26,324 26,643 25,329 106,402 96,042 95-105kt Lihir - gold oz 176,341 183,231 200,173 177,337 737,082 775,978 720-820koz Telfer - gold oz 125,603 105,228 98,855 86,452 416,138 393,164 360-420koz

- copper t 4,685 3,666 2,443 2,384 13,177 16,278 10-20kt Red Chris(11) - gold oz 10,815 11,095 11,375 12,636 45,922 38,933 45-55koz

- copper t 5,580 5,044 5,471 7,050 23,145 25,302 25-30kt Gosowong(12) - gold oz - - - - - 103,282

Fruta del Norte(5),(13) - gold oz 34,816 33,324 30,986 30,160 129,285 16,422 95-110koz

















Fatalities Number 0 0 0 0 0 0

TRIFR(14) mhrs 1.9 2.6 1.6 2.6 2.3 2.6

All-In Sustaining Cost(5),(15) $/oz 797 893(16) 963(16) 980 905 862

All-In Cost(17) $/oz 1,242 1,253 1,349 1,275 1,278 1,044

All-In Sustaining Cost margin(6) $/oz 983 854 836 847 884 668

Realised gold price(18) $/oz 1,780 1,751 1,815 1,837 1,796 1,530

Realised copper price(18) $/lb 4.42 3.86 3.26 2.97 3.66 2.57

Realised copper price(18) $/t 9,744 8,510 7,187 6,548 8,069 5,666

Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.7700 0.7729 0.7303 0.7147 0.7467 0.6715

Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2843 0.2846 0.2853 0.2872 0.2854 0.2927

Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.8124 0.7896 0.7667 0.7504 0.7789 0.7452



All figures are shown at 100% unless stated otherwise.

Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights Metric Jun 2021 Qtr Mar

2021 Qtr Dec

2020 Qtr Sep

2020 Qtr FY21 FY20 FY21

Guidance TRIFR mhrs 2.0 11.3 7.5 3.6 6.1 4.9

Total production - gold oz 194,757 179,546 194,088 196,504 764,895 843,338 680-760koz

- copper t 28,105 26,324 26,643 25,329 106,402 96,042 95-105kt Head Grade

- gold g/t 0.92 0.94 0.95 1.02 0.95 1.14



- copper % 0.40 0.41 0.39 0.40 0.40 0.39

Sales

- gold oz 201,494 175,295 194,183 195,146 766,118 848,959



- copper t 29,039 25,332 26,477 24,596 105,444 96,437

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz (377) (160) (6) 113 (109) 160

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 2,157 1,911 1,821 1,724 1,905 1,370



Cadia achieved record annualised mined ore volumes from Cadia East of 38.1mtpa and a record annualised mill throughput rate of 34.3mtpa in the June 2021 quarter. The higher volumes of ore processed offset the reduction in grade and contributed to an 8% increase in gold production in the period. Mill throughput also benefited from no major planned shutdown events, higher plant availability and debottlenecking initiatives in Concentrator 1.

Cadia's new quarterly AISC record of negative $377/oz reflects the benefits of higher gold and copper sales volumes and a higher realised copper price. These benefits were only partially offset by associated higher royalty payments and treatment, refining and transportation costs.

On 2 July 2021, a localised seismic event occurred in the Eastern end of Panel Cave 2. No injuries were sustained and all personnel working in the affected area were accounted for and safely returned to surface in accordance with Newcrest's standard operating procedure. Mining operations in all other areas, development activities and

above-ground operations all continued uninterrupted. The Prohibition Notice that was issued by the New South Wales Government Resources Regulator in respect of the event was lifted on 5 July 2021. An improvement notice has been issued and rehabilitation of the affected area is currently underway. Newcrest does not expect this event to impact gold or copper production in FY22.

As foreshadowed in Newcrest's March 2021 quarterly report, the replacement of the SAG mill motor commenced in early July 2021 and is expected to take ~19 weeks(19) to complete. Newcrest has implemented a SAG bypass for the duration of the SAG mill motor replacement and Concentrator 1 is operating at ~60% of its normal capacity, which will temporarily reduce gold and copper production and increase AISC/oz during this period.

Newcrest is on track to complete commissioning of the Molybdenum Plant (Moly Plant) and expects to achieve first production by the end of September 2021(19). The Moly Plant is expected to deliver an additional revenue stream for Cadia in the form of a molybdenum concentrate which will be recognised as a by-product credit to AISC.

The Cadia PC1-2 Pre-Feasibility Study is expected to be released by the end of September 2021(20).

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights Metric Jun 2021 Qtr Mar

2021 Qtr Dec

2020 Qtr Sep

2020 Qtr FY21 FY20 FY21

Guidance TRIFR mhrs 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.5 0.3 0.6

Production - gold oz 176,341 183,231 200,173 177,337 737,082 775,978 720-820koz Head Grade

- gold g/t 2.45 2.58 2.27 2.34 2.40 2.38

Sales

- gold oz 197,651 194,356 170,308 210,831 773,146 760,724

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,481 1,293 1,438 1,283 1,370 1,206

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 299 458 377 554 426 324



Gold production of 176koz was 4% lower than the prior period reflecting the impact of unplanned downtime in the autoclaves, lower head grade and recovery rates, and the overrun of the planned March 2021 shutdown. This was partially offset by the benefit of there being no planned shutdown events in the period, which enabled a 6% increase in mill throughput. Head grade and recovery were impacted by a higher proportion of lower grade stockpile feed as access to expit ore in Phase 14 was obstructed by high rainfall events.

Scheduled maintenance activities that were planned for September 2021 have been brought forward and are expected to be completed during a period of unplanned downtime of Autoclave 4. This planned maintenance activity is currently underway, largely offsetting the impact on FY22 gold production associated with the Autoclave 4 downtime.

Lihir's AISC of $1,481/oz was 15% higher than the prior period driven by an increase in stripping activities in Phase 15, timing of sustaining capital spend and higher COVID-19 related costs. These impacts were partially offset by marginally higher gold sales volumes.

Technical and risk mitigation studies to support the Phase 14A Pre-Feasibility Study were substantially progressed during the June 2021 quarter. Newcrest expects to release the findings of the Phase 14A Pre-Feasibility Study by the end of September 2021(21). Newcrest also expects to complete the Seepage Barrier Feasibility Study by the end of September 2021.

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Source Metric Jun 2021 Qtr Mar 2021 Qtr Dec 2020 Qtr Sep 2020 Qtr FY21 FY20 Ex-pit crushed tonnes kt 819 1,407 1,918 1,236 5,379 5,445 Ex-pit to stockpile kt 364 695 615 1,610 3,283 6,585 Waste kt 6,776 6,967 4,793 6,269 24,805 18,055 Total Ex-pit kt 7,959 9,068 7,326 9,115 33,467 30,085 Stockpile reclaim kt 2,229 1,566 1,765 2,192 7,752 8,250 Stockpile relocation kt 3,164 3,139 2,884 3,306 12,493 13,599 Total Other kt 5,393 4,705 4,649 5,498 20,244 21,850 Total Material Moved kt 13,352 13,774 11,975 14,613 53,712 51,935

Lihir - Processing

Equipment Metric Jun 2021 Qtr Mar 2021 Qtr Dec 2020 Qtr Sep 2020 Qtr FY21 FY20 Crushing kt 3,048 2,973 3,683 3,426 13,130 13,696 Milling kt 3,010 2,835 3,691 3,255 12,792 13,798 Flotation kt 2,191 2,070 2,835 2,780 9,876 10,414 Total Autoclave kt 1,722 1,642 1,998 1,592 6,954 7,319

Telfer, Australia

Highlights Metric Jun

2021 Qtr Mar

2021 Qtr Dec 2020 Qtr Sep 2020 Qtr FY21 FY20 FY21

Guidance TRIFR mhrs 4.3 5.2 1.8 4.6 4.2 4.9

Production - gold oz 125,603 105,228 98,855 86,452 416,138 393,164 360-420koz

- copper t 4,685 3,666 2,443 2,384 13,177 16,278 10-20kt Head Grade - gold g/t 0.87 0.88 0.94 0.86 0.89 0.90



- copper % 0.13 0.12 0.09 0.09 0.11 0.14

Sales

- gold oz 135,799 102,449 87,992 85,096 411,336 391,339



- copper t 5,098 3,000 2,152 2,311 12,560 16,283

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,203 1,489 1,560 1,797 1,473 1,281

All-In Sustaining Cost margin(22) $/oz 577 262 255 40 323 249



Gold production of 126koz was 19% higher than the prior period driven by higher throughput and recovery, partially offset by lower head grade and a reduction in dump leach ounces. Mill throughput was 20% higher in the June 2021 quarter reflecting the increased operational run time. The increase in gold recovery is a result of successful sulphur blending strategies together with other recovery improvement initiatives.

Telfer's AISC of $1,203/oz was 19% lower than the prior period primarily driven by higher gold and copper sales volumes and a higher realised copper price. These benefits were partially offset by an increase in sustaining capital expenditure and higher treatment, refining and transportation costs and royalty payments.

Red Chris, Canada

Highlights(23) Metric Jun 2021 Qtr Mar 2021 Qtr Dec 2020 Qtr Sep 2020 Qtr FY21 FY20 FY21

Guidance TRIFR mhrs 6.6 4.1 1.8 11.1 6.6 12.7

Production - gold oz 10,815 11,095 11,375 12,636 45,922 38,933 45-55koz

- copper t 5,580 5,044 5,471 7,050 23,145 25,302 25-30kt Head Grade - gold g/t 0.35 0.42 0.42 0.40 0.39 0.39



- copper % 0.40 0.43 0.45 0.46 0.44 0.54

Sales

- gold oz 10,390 10,778 12,641 11,834 45,643 37,271



- copper t 5,299 4,988 6,072 6,642 23,002 24,432

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 651 2,169 3,278 2,621 2,248 1,703

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 1,129 (418) (1,463) (784) (452) (173)



Gold production of 11koz was in line with the prior period, with higher throughput and recovery offset by lower gold head grade.

Red Chris' AISC of $651/oz is 70% lower than the prior period and is a quarterly record for the site. This record outcome reflects Phase 7 stripping costs being of a non-sustaining nature, the benefit of a higher copper price, higher copper sales volumes and the completion of production stripping activities in Phase 5. These benefits were partially offset by an increase in sustaining capital expenditure and lower gold sales volumes.

In the period, production stripping costs relating to Phase 7 have been classified as Non-Sustaining in accordance with World Gold Council guidance, reflecting the multi-year nature of the stripping and that the associated ore production phase is expected to be more than five years. These costs will continue to be classified as Non-Sustaining over the expected duration of the Phase 7 stripping campaign.

During FY21, Newcrest invested in a number of additional improvement initiatives across the site including a new fleet management system, the replacement of the conventional CAT 793 truck tubs with high performance trays and a new cleaner column that was commissioned in the June 2021 quarter and is expected to improve recoveries. These initiatives have contributed to elevated full year AISC expenditures but are expected to help deliver reductions in site unit costs in the longer term.

The latest drilling results for Red Chris are included in the June 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today. An update on the Red Chris Block Cave studies and associated activity is contained later in this report.

Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador

Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc.'s Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020.

In the June 2021 quarter, Newcrest received net pre-tax cash flows of ~$33 million from these financing facilities, and has received a total of ~$95 million net pre-tax cash flows since acquisition of the facilities.

Included within Newcrest's gold production for the June 2021 quarter is 35koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc., the owner of the Fruta del Norte mine.

Project Development

Red Chris, Canada

Newcrest commenced development of the exploration decline at Red Chris following receipt of regulatory approval at the end of April 2021. Other achievements include:

Box cut excavation has been completed

Exploration decline has advanced 21 metres as at 14 July 2021

Surface earthworks, offices and other infrastructure is in place to support the decline development

Pre-permitting activities for the next stages of the early works program are underway

Newcrest expects to release its Red Chris Block Cave Pre-Feasibility Study by the end of September 2021(24).

Havieron, Western Australia

The Havieron Project is located 45km east of Newcrest's Telfer operation and is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold plc.

Newcrest received the required regulatory approvals to commence construction of an exploration decline at Havieron following approval of the Water Management Plan on 30 April 2021.

Construction activities are progressing to plan with achievements as at 14 July 2021 including:

Box cut and portal completed in May 2021

Exploration decline commenced on 14 May 2021 and has advanced 69 metres

Decline contractor has moved to 24 hour operations

All surface support infrastructure is nearing completion

Works to progress the necessary approvals and permits that are required to commence the development of an operating underground mine and associated infrastructure at the Project are ongoing(25).

Newcrest expects to release its Havieron Pre-Feasibility Study in the second half of CY21(24).

The latest drilling results for the Havieron Project are included in the June 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea

In December 2020 an Environment Permit for the Wafi-Golpu Project was granted.

As previously advised, subsequent to the grant of the Environment Permit, the Governor of Morobe Province and the Morobe Provincial Government commenced legal proceedings in the National Court in Papua New Guinea seeking judicial review of the decision to issue the Environment Permit. The participants in the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (including Newcrest) are not defendants to the proceedings. The National Court is yet to determine this judicial review application. At this stage, project and permitting activities can still progress.

Newcrest, together with its Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture partner Harmony, is currently engaging with the State of Papua New Guinea to progress permitting of the Wafi-Golpu Project and has commenced discussions in relation to the Special Mining Lease.

Exploration

See the separately released "Quarterly Exploration Report" for the June 2021 quarter.

COVID-19 Update

To date, Newcrest has not experienced any material COVID-19 related disruptions to production or to the supply of goods and services.

The number of COVID-19 cases at Lihir remains at levels that are within the capability of the care and treatment and isolation facilities, with the majority of these cases continuing to be asymptomatic. Newcrest continues to strengthen its COVID-19 controls at Lihir, focusing on containment through extensive contact tracing and isolation procedures. Charter flights with restricted capacity are operating between Papua New Guinea and Australia, as are limited commercial flights between Port Moresby and Brisbane.

There were no material COVID-19 related events impacting gold production at Lihir during the financial year. However, as advised in the March 2021 quarterly report, the ability to attract labour, travel restrictions, contact tracing and associated isolation requirements has impacted total material mined. Delays have also been experienced on development projects (including Phase 14A ground support trials) and shutdown performance due to difficulty in mobilising and accommodating labour. There remains a risk of COVID-19 impacting production at Lihir and this continues to be closely managed.

There is currently a COVID-19 related lockdown in the Orange district of New South Wales in which the Cadia operation is located. Cadia has escalated the controls under its Pandemic Response Plan in order to manage risks pertaining to the health and safety of its workforce and ongoing operations.

All Newcrest operations have business continuity plans and contingencies in place which strive to minimise disruptions due to the pandemic and to best position the operations to continue producing. Should any material impacts arise, Newcrest will inform the market in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

In FY21, Newcrest incurred ~$70 million in COVID-19 management costs, of which $53 million related to Lihir. Costs associated with managing COVID-19 risks in FY21 were around $30 million higher than anticipated due to more extensive testing, longer quarantining periods, additional accommodation, rostering and other labour costs, and other preventative actions. Elevated costs related to the pandemic are expected to continue through FY22.

Corporate

Goal of Net Zero Carbon Emissions

As previously announced, Newcrest has set a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 which relates to its operational (Scope 1 and Scope 2) emissions. Additionally, Newcrest will continue to work across its value chain to reduce its Scope 3 emissions. See release titled "Newcrest sets goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050" dated 18 May 2021 for further information.

Community Support Fund

Newcrest's A$20 million Community Support Fund was established in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception it has supported a variety of initiatives ranging from immediate health assistance to livelihood restoration and economic recovery across Papua New Guinea, Australia, Canada (British Columbia) and Ecuador. Recent initiatives have included:

A commitment of ~US$1.8 million to support vaccine rollout (and additional in-kind logistical support) as part of the UNICEF Australia COVID Vaccination Alliance in Papua New Guinea with a focus on New Ireland Province.

The establishment of the first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Province of Zamora-Chinchipe (Ecuador) which Newcrest completed in partnership with Lundin Gold, SolGold, and Ecuadorian authorities. The ICU will provide much needed care in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the longer term the ICU is expected to support other critical health needs and emergency response capabilities of the regional Yantzaza Hospital.

Board and Executive Announcements

In May 2021, Newcrest announced the impending retirement of Gerard Bond, the Company's Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer. Mr Bond is the longest serving member of Newcrest's Executive Committee and Board and he will retire on 3 January 2022 after 10 years in the role. The process to select Mr Bond's successor has commenced. See separate release titled "Senior Management Announcement - Finance Director & CFO to retire" dated 5 May 2021 for further information.

Ms Jane McAloon was appointed to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, effective from 1 July 2021. See release titled "Newcrest Board Appointment" dated 24 June 2021 for further information.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Newcrest's financial and operational information can now be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.

Sandeep Biswas

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Gold Production Summary

June 2021

Quarter Mine Production Tonnes

(000's)(26) Tonnes Treated

(000's) Head

Grade

(g/t Au) Gold Recovery

(%) Gold Production (oz) Gold Sales (oz) All-In Sustaining Cost

($/oz)(5) Cadia East Panel Cave 1 1,057











Cadia East Panel Cave 2 8,189











Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3 263











Cadia(27) 9,509 8,550 0.92 77.3 194,757 201,494 (377) Telfer Open Pit 10,209 4,821 0.81 79.5 99,360



Telfer Underground 543 598 1.40 84.7 22,873



Telfer Dump Leach







3,370



Telfer 10,752 5,419 0.87 80.4 125,603 135,799 1,203 Lihir 7,959 3,010 2.45 74.5 176,341 197,651 1,481 Red Chris 6,765 1,745 0.35 55.4 10,815 10,390 651 Fruta del Norte(28)







34,816 34,816 800 Total 34,986 18,725 1.10 76.3 542,332 580,149 797

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Copper Production Summary

June 2021

Quarter Copper Grade

(%) Copper Recovery

(%) Concentrate Produced

(tonnes) Metal Production

(tonnes) Cadia 0.40 82.7 119,617 28,105 Telfer Open Pit 0.10 61.2 29,075 3,062 Telfer Underground 0.30 91.4 17,644 1,623 Telfer 0.13 69.1 46,718 4,685 Red Chris 0.40 79.6 25,573 5,580 Total 0.29 80.3 191,909 38,370

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

Silver Production Summary

June 2021

Quarter Tonnes Treated

(000's) Silver Production

(oz) Cadia 8,550 166,024 Telfer 5,419 58,896 Lihir 3,010 12,715 Red Chris 1,745 33,162 Total 18,725 270,797

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest 70% share.

All-In Sustaining Cost - June 2021 Quarter





3 Months to 30 June 2021

Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Red Chris Corp/

Other Group(29) Gold Produced oz 194,757 125,603 176,341 10,815 - 507,516 Mining $/oz prod. 162 576 259 1,906 - 335 Milling $/oz prod. 287 376 576 1,221 - 429 Administration and other $/oz prod. 145 206 410 1,188 - 274 Lease adjustments $/oz prod (3) (24) (6) (218) - (14) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs(30) $/oz prod. 201 182 4 722 - 139 Royalties $/oz prod. 118 74 47 93 - 82 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,476) (407) (1) (4,923) - (772) Ore inventory adjustments(31) $/oz prod. (16) (3) 97 (331) - 20 Production stripping adjustments(31) $/oz prod. - - (111) (512) - (49) AOD adjustments(31) $/oz prod. - 6 - - - 1 Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (582) 986 1,275 (854) - 445 Gold Sold oz 201,494 135,799 197,651 10,390 - 545,334 Adjusted operating costs(32) $/oz sold (532) 1,015 1,261 (1,110) - 492 Corporate general & administrative costs(33),(34) $/oz sold - - - - 68 68 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 6 3 9 73 - 8 Production stripping (sustaining)(35) $/oz sold - - 76 (3) - 27 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - (5) - - - (1) Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 146 143 128 1,429 19 182 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold - 15 2 169 - 8 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 3 32 5 93 - 13 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz sold (377) 1,203 1,481 651 87 797 Growth and development costs(34) $/oz sold - - - - 4 4 Production stripping (non-sustaining)(35) $/oz sold - - 23 536 - 18 Capital expenditure (non-sustaining)(36) $/oz sold 708 - 131 1,655 25 365 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 1 5 - 355 43 51 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 5 - - - 5 7 All-In Cost $/oz sold 337 1,208 1,635 3,197 164 1,242















Depreciation and amortisation(37) $/oz sold 277 274 395 2,316 12 370

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Cost - Year ended 30 June 2021





12 Months to 30 June 2021

Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Red

Chris Corp/ Other Group(38) Gold Produced oz 764,895 416,138 737,082 45,922 - 1,964,037 Mining $/oz prod. 171 731 254 1,683 - 356 Milling $/oz prod. 318 425 554 1,107 - 447 Administration and other $/oz prod. 117 202 331 1,268 - 242 Lease Adjustments $/oz prod (3) (28) (6) (53) - (10) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs(39) $/oz prod. 175 139 3 665 - 114 Royalties $/oz prod. 103 61 47 78 - 73 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,138) (261) (1) (3,982) - (592) Ore inventory adjustments(40) $/oz prod. (1) (17) 83 (52) - 26 Production stripping adjustments(40) $/oz prod. - - (163) (606) - (75) AOD adjustments(40) $/oz prod. - 9 - - - 2 Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (258) 1,261 1,102 108 - 583 Gold Sold oz 766,118 411,336 773,146 45,643 - 1,996,243 Adjusted operating costs(41) $/oz sold (258) 1,273 1,079 64 - 583 Corporate general & administrative costs(42),(43) $/oz sold - - - - 55 55 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 5 4 10 66 - 8 Production stripping (sustaining)(44) $/oz sold - - 135 488 - 63 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - (9) - - - (2) Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 139 146 140 1,538 13 186 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 2 19 1 38 - 6 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 3 40 5 54 - 13 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz sold (109) 1,473 1,370 2,248 68 912 Growth and development costs(43) $/oz sold - - - - 5 5 Production stripping (non-sustaining)(44) $/oz sold - - 21 122 - 11 Capital expenditure (non-sustaining)(45) $/oz sold 601 - 91 636 14 294 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 1 4 - 476 40 52 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 6 - - - 1 4 All-In Cost $/oz sold 499 1,477 1,482 3,482 128 1,278















Depreciation and amortisation(46) $/oz sold 260 252 358 1,538 12 337

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.











Simplified Lihir Pit Material Flow - June 2021 Quarter



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/90915_chart1.jpg





Simplified Lihir Process Flow - June 2021 Quarter



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/90915_chart2.jpg

Appendix

Reconciliation of Newcrest's operational performance including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Gold production Metric Jun

2021 Qtr Mar

2021 Qtr Dec

2020 Qtr Sep

2020 Qtr FY21 FY20 Gold production - Newcrest operations oz 507,516 479,100 504,491 472,929 1,964,037 2,154,696 Gold production - Fruta del Norte (32%) oz 34,816 33,324 30,986 30,160 129,285 16,422 Gold production oz 542,332 512,424 535,477 503,089 2,093,322 2,171,118

All-In Sustaining Cost Metric Jun

2021 Qtr(48) Mar

2021 Qtr(49) Dec

2020 Qtr(50) Sep

2020 Qtr(51) FY21 All-in Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $m 434 433 455 498 1,820 All-in Sustaining Cost - Fruta del Norte (32%) $m 28 22 26 14 90 All-In Sustaining Cost $m 462 455 481 512 1,910













Gold ounces sold - Newcrest operations oz 545,334 482,878 465,125 502,907 1,996,243 Gold ounces sold - Fruta del Norte (32%) oz 34,816 26,178 33,981 19,891 114,866 Total gold ounces sold oz 580,149 509,056 499,105 522,798 2,111,109













All-In Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $/oz 797 897 979 990 912 All-In Sustaining - Fruta del Norte (32%) $oz 800 830 747 728 779 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 797 893 963 980 905

All-In Sustaining Cost margin Metric Jun

2021 Qtr Mar

2021 Qtr Dec

2020 Qtr Sep

2020 Qtr FY21 Realised gold price(52) $/oz 1,780 1,751 1,815 1,837 1,796 All-In Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $/oz 797 897 979 990 912 All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 983 854 836 847 884

[1] Relating to its operational (Scope 1 and 2) emissions. Newcrest will work across its value chain to reduce its Scope 3 emissions.

[2] Injury rates are lowest quartile when compared to the International Council on Mining & Metals report titled "Safety Performance - Benchmarking progress of ICMM members in 2020".

[3] Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (injuries per million hours).

[4] See information under heading "Non-IFRS Financial Information" on Page 17 of this report for further information.

[5] Includes 35koz based on Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte. The AISC estimate for Fruta del Norte did not impact Newcrest's AISC from its operations for the quarter. Refer to the Appendix for calculation and further details.

[6] Newcrest's AISC margin has been determined by deducting the All-In Sustaining Cost attributable to Newcrest's operations from Newcrest's realised gold price. Refer to the Appendix for details.

[7] Subject to market and operating conditions and potential delays due to COVID-19 impacts.

[8] Subject to Board approval.

[9] References to the prior period are to the March 2021 quarter.

[10] Newcrest's guidance for Fruta del Norte is an annualised figure based on Lundin Gold Inc.'s production guidance for 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020. See Appendix for further details.

[11] The figures shown represent Newcrest's 70% share of the unincorporated Red Chris JV. Production outcomes for FY20 are reported from the date of acquisition (15 August 2019).

[12] The figures shown represent 100%. Prior to the divestment on 4 March 2020, Newcrest owned 75% of Gosowong through its holding in PT Nusa Halmahera Minerals, an incorporated joint venture. Production and financial outcomes for FY20 represent Newcrest's period of ownership to the divestment date.

[13] The figures shown represent Newcrest's 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

[14] TRIFR for FY20 includes safety results for Red Chris from acquisition.

[15] Due to the negligible impact of Fruta del Norte on Newcrest's Group AISC for FY20 it has been excluded from the FY20 calculation.

[16] AISC for the March 2021 and December 2020 quarters have been restated following the release of Lundin Gold's March 2021 quarterly results on 12 May 2021 and their 2020 Annual Report on 15 March 2021. This resulted in a $2/oz increase to Newcrest's previously reported AISC outcome for the March 2021 quarter and a $5/oz benefit to Newcrest's previously reported AISC outcome for the December 2020 quarter.

[17] From Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc..

[18] Realised metal prices are the US$ spot prices at the time of sale per unit of metal sold (net of Telfer gold production hedges), excluding deductions related to treatment and refining charges and the impact of price related finalisations for metals in concentrate. The realised price has been calculated from sales ounces generated by Newcrest's operations only (i.e. excluding Fruta del Norte).

[19] Subject to market and operating conditions and potential delays due to COVID-19 impacts.

[20] Subject to Board approval.

[21] Subject to Board approval.

[22] AISC margin calculated with reference to the Group average realised gold price.

[23] The figures shown represent Newcrest's 70% share of the unincorporated Red Chris JV. Production and financial outcomes for FY20 are reported from the date of acquisition (15 August 2019).

[24] Subject to Board approval.

[25] In addition, the development of any underground mine at the Havieron Project will also be subject to the completion of a successful exploration program and further studies, market and operating conditions, Board approvals, and a positive decision to mine.

[26] Mine production for open pit and underground includes ore and waste.

[27] Includes development tonnes from the Cadia East PC2-3 project. Costs associated with this production were capitalised and are not included in the AISC calculation in this report.

[28] Due to timing of Lundin Gold's June 2021 quarterly report, Newcrest has estimated its 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc., of Fruta del Norte's All-In Sustaining Cost for the quarter. For the purposes of All-In Sustaining Cost, Newcrest has assumed that production is equal to sales. Refer to the Appendix for further details.

[29] Group AISC is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

[30] Includes deductions related to treatment and refining charges for metals in concentrate.

[31] Represents adjustment for ore inventory movements, removal of production stripping costs and movement in Advanced Operating Development costs.

[32] Adjusted operating costs represents net cash costs adjusted for finished goods inventory movements, divided by ounces sold.

[33] Corporate general & administrative costs includes share-based remuneration.

[34] Costs of this nature were previously reported within Corporate Costs. In accordance with the updated World Gold Council guidance, growth and development costs are now presented in AIC.

[35] In accordance with World Gold Council Guidance stripping campaigns can be classified as non-sustaining expenditure if they are expected to take at least 12 months and are expected to deliver ore production for more than five years. Newcrest has determined that Phase 16 at Lihir and Phase 7 at Red Chris satisfies this criteria and has reported spend in relation to these campaigns as capitalised stripping (non-sustaining).

[36] Represents spend on major projects that are designed to increase the net present value of the mine are not related to current production. Significant projects in the current period include key expansion projects at Cadia (including PC2-3 development and the molybdenum plant) and Lihir (Seepage Barrier feasibility study, front end recovery and HV upgrade).

[37] Depreciation and amortisation of mine site assets is determined on the basis of the lesser of the asset's useful economic life and the life of the mine. Life-of-mine assets are depreciated according to units of production and the remainder on a straight line basis. Depreciation and amortisation does not form part of All-In Sustaining Cost or All-in Cost with the exception of amortisation on reclamation and remediation (rehabilitation) assets.

[38] Group AISC is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

[39] Includes deductions related to treatment and refining charges for metals in concentrate.

[40] Represents adjustment for ore inventory movements, removal of production stripping costs and movement in Advanced Operating Development costs.

[41] Adjusted operating costs represents net cash costs adjusted for finished goods inventory movements, divided by ounces sold.

[42] Corporate general & administrative costs includes share-based remuneration.

[43] Costs of this nature were previously reported within Corporate Costs. In accordance with the updated World Gold Council guidance, growth and development costs are now presented in AIC.

[44] In accordance with World Gold Council Guidance stripping campaigns can be classified as non-sustaining expenditure if they are expected to take at least 12 months and are expected to deliver ore production for more than five years. Newcrest has determined that Phase 16 at Lihir and Phase 7 at Red Chris satisfies this criteria and has reported spend in relation to these campaigns as capitalised stripping (non-sustaining).

[45] Represents spend on major projects that are designed to increase the net present value of the mine are not related to current production. Significant projects in the year include key expansion projects at Cadia (including PC2-3 feasibility study and the molybdenum plant) and Lihir (Seepage Barrier feasibility study, front end recovery and HV upgrade).

[46] Depreciation and amortisation of mine site assets is determined on the basis of the lesser of the asset's useful economic life and the life of the mine. Life-of-mine assets are depreciated according to units of production and the remainder on a straight line basis. Depreciation and amortisation does not form part of All-In Sustaining Cost or All-in Cost with the exception of amortisation on reclamation and remediation (rehabilitation) assets.

[47] As notified to Newcrest under section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

[48] Due to timing of Lundin Gold's June 2021 quarterly report, Newcrest has estimated its 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc., of Fruta del Norte's All-In Sustaining Cost for the June quarter. The AISC estimate was derived by taking the mid-point of Lundin Gold's CY21 AISC guidance of $770-830/oz (released 15 March 2021). For the purposes of AISC, Newcrest has assumed that production is equal to sales. Newcrest will restate its June quarter and full year AISC outcome once the outcomes for Fruta del Norte's June quarter are known. On the basis of materiality, Newcrest has not restated its FY21 guidance for Fruta del Norte. Newcrest's guidance with respect to the gold production of Fruta del Norte is based on Lundin Gold's July to December 2020 guidance of 150,000 - 170,000 ounces which has been annualised on the assumption that production levels will be same for the January to June 2021 period (presented at 32% and rounded to nearest 5koz). With respect to Newcrest's guidance for AISC, the dollar million range has been derived by multiplying the low end of annualised production of Newcrest's guidance by the high end of Lundin Gold's July - December 2020 AISC guidance of $770/oz - $850/oz, and the high end of annualised production of Newcrest's guidance multiplied by the low end of the same AISC guidance range.

[49] The All-In Sustaining Cost and gold ounces sold outcomes for Fruta del Note for the March 2021 quarter have been restated following the release of Lundin Gold's March quarterly report on 12 May 2021. This resulted in a $2/oz increase to Newcrest's previously reported All-In Sustaining Cost outcome for the March quarter.

[50] The All-In Sustaining Cost and gold ounces sold outcomes for Fruta del Note for the December 2020 quarter have been restated following the release of Lundin Gold's 2020 Annual Report on 15 March 2021. This had a $5/oz benefit to Newcrest's previously reported All-In Sustaining Cost outcome for the December quarter.

[51] The All-In Sustaining Cost and gold ounces sold outcomes for Fruta del Norte for the September 2020 quarter have been restated following the release of Lundin Gold's September quarterly report on 9 November 2020. Newcrest's All-In Sustaining Cost outcome of $980/oz for the September quarter remains unchanged.

[52] Realised metal prices are the US$ spot prices at the time of sale per unit of metal sold (net of Telfer production hedges), excluding deductions related to treatment and refining charges and the impact of price related finalisations for metals in concentrate. The realised price has been calculated from sales ounces generated by Newcrest's operations only (i.e. excluding Fruta del Norte).

