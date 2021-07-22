IM Exploration Appoints Richard L. Bedell to Technical Advisory Committee

Vancouver, July 22, 2021 - IM Exploration Inc. (CNSX:IM.CN) ("IM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard L. Bedell to the Company's Technical Advisory Committee, which will be providing guidance on the exploration strategy at the Company's Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in Lander County, Nevada, USA.

Mr. Bedell has 40 years of international exploration experience with some of the largest mining companies in the world. He has previously held positions with Homestake Mining as part of their global target selection team, and later ran their technical group for exploration worldwide. Over his long career Richard has also done exploration for international majors BP Minerals and Rio Tinto.

Mr. Bedell was also a Co-Founder of AuEx Ventures, which was credited with discovering the Long Canyon deposit in Nevada, and ran the exploration program for 2 years after joint venturing to Fronteer Gold, who later purchased AuEx for $280 million. Fronteer Gold was later sold to Newmont Mining in a $2.3 billion deal. He also was a Co-Founder and President of Renaissance Gold, the spinout of AuEx, a gold exploration company focused on the Great Basin area of the U.S.; the company recently merged with Evrim Resources to create Orogen Royalties.

Colin Moore, President of IM Exploration, noted: "We're thrilled to have Mr. Bedell agree to join the Company in a technical advisory capacity. Having a bonified industry veteran with past discovery success in Nevada see merit in our projects speaks to their potential."

Mr. Bedell is currently Chairman of the Board of TerraCore Inc., a leading international drill core imaging technology company with offices in Reno, Nevada and Johannesburg South Africa. He is a recognized expert in remote sensing and geo-spatial technologies, and is a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists, a member of the Geological Society of America, Founding Member of the Geological Remote Sensing Group, and a member and past President of the Geological Society of Nevada. Richard has also worked for the European Space Agency on geologic applications of radar, and for NASA on meteorites and as an advisor on new radar systems.

Mr. Bedell is a graduate from the School of Natural Sciences & Mathematics at Hampshire College in Massachusetts with a B.A., earned an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Toronto, and earned a second M.Sc. in Remote Sensing and GIS from the University of London.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 200,000 options to Richard L. Bedell pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.24 per IM share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About IM Exploration

IM Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. The Company is also advancing the Mulloy Project in Northern Ontario. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Raymond D. Harari

Chief Executive Officer

IM Exploration Inc.

rdh@canaliscapital.com

Tel: +507-6675-2221

