White Metal Samples 35.2% Cu and 548 g/t Ag in Rock Grab Samples from the Prospective Okangura Area Southwest of the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit, Namibia
THUNDER BAY, July 22, 2021 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding its exploration program north and south along strike from the Okohongo copper-silver Deposit (see Company news release dated 29 June 2021).
The Company is continuing its prospecting, geological mapping, grab sampling, and surface trenching and sampling programs along the prospective +7 km sedimentary-hosted copper horizon, which extends northward from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit (the "Okohongo Area"), and an examination of previously identified showings and occurrences up to 14 km south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. The target prospective horizon, colloquially known as the "Okohongo Horizon", occurs within the Lower Omao Formation (limestone, siltstone, dolomite), which is stratigraphically above the Nosib Group (sandstone, shale, conglomerate).
Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, "These results continue to impress, delivering very high copper and silver concentrations north and south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. Clearly, there is significant opportunity to expand the current deposit along strike, which at this stage of exploration shows potential along a prospective horizon of more than 20 kilometres. Although White Metal remains focussed on progressing its flagship project, the Tower Stock Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, the Company will continue to advance the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project as one of our primary assets."
A total of 37 rock grab samples were collected from target areas within north and south of the Okohongo Area during the most recent geological mapping and prospecting (Table 1). The Epunguwe and Epunguwe South Target Area ("Epunguwe") is located about 4.3 km north of the Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of 300 metres. The Okohongo West, Northeast, North and Okohongo samples are from the areas immediately around and within the Okohongo Area. The Okangura North, Okangura, and Okangura South area is located about 2.1 km southwest of the Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of about 1 kilometre. The Okahwa area is located about 14 km south of Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of about 250 metres.
Table 1. Rock grab samples collected from the areas north and south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit.
|Sample
|UTMX
|UTMY
|Location
|Description
|Cu (ppm)
|Cu (%)
|Ag (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|U4988
|376804
|7946562
|Epunguwe
|Shale
|170
|0.02
|1
|50
|U4989
|376819
|7946511
|Epunguwe
|Qtz vein
|4170
|0.42
|<1
|<20
|U4990
|376815
|7946514
|Epunguwe
|Qtz vein
|1460
|0.15
|<1
|20
|U4991
|377325
|7945441
|Epunguwe
|Dolomite
|30
|0.00
|<1
|30
|U4992
|377250
|7945476
|Epunguwe S
|Dolomite
|20
|0.00
|<1
|<20
|U4993
|377250
|7945476
|Epunguwe S
|Dolomite
|60
|0.01
|<1
|40
|U4994
|377253
|7945477
|Epunguwe S
|Dolomite
|10
|0.00
|<1
|<20
|U4995
|377253
|7945477
|Epunguwe S
|Dolomite
|20
|0.00
|<1
|<20
|U5000
|378393
|7945149
|Epunguwe S
|Pyritic Shale
|240
|0.02
|1
|<20
|X6901
|377740
|7941537
|Okohongo W
|Shale
|33100
|3.31
|4
|20
|X6902
|377818
|7941089
|Okohongo W
|Dolomite
|9100
|0.91
|38
|<20
|X6914
|378234
|7941950
|Okohongo NE
|Dolomite
|62000
|6.20
|<1
|22500
|X6915
|378234
|7941950
|Okohongo NE
|Qtz vein
|20000
|2.00
|1
|10100
|X6916
|378234
|7941950
|Okohongo NE
|Dolomite
|225000
|22.50
|<1
|7630
|X6917
|377992
|7941700
|Okohongo
|Shale
|107500
|10.75
|55
|460
|X6918
|377992
|7941700
|Okohongo
|Shale
|65600
|6.56
|133
|540
|U4996
|378155
|7942415
|Okohongo N
|Qtz vein
|140000
|14.00
|463
|370
|U4997
|378154
|7942404
|Okohongo N
|Omivero shale
|30000
|3.00
|105
|70
|U4998
|378267
|7942442
|Okohongo N
|Shale/
Dolomite
|113500
|11.35
|520
|380
|U4999
|378267
|7942442
|Okohongo N
|Shale
|74000
|7.40
|833
|150
|X6903
|376458
|7938844
|Okangura N
|Dolomite/
Sandstone
|307000
|30.70
|1
|260
|X6904
|376762
|7938400
|Okangura
|Shale
|49100
|4.91
|<1
|20
|X6905
|376759
|7938385
|Okangura
|Shale
|51900
|5.19
|<1
|220
|X6906
|376761
|7938403
|Okangura
|shale
|47700
|4.77
|<1
|30
|X6907
|376756
|7938397
|Okangura
|Shale
|53000
|5.30
|1
|20
|X6908
|376759
|7938401
|Okangura
|Shale
|44300
|4.43
|<1
|240
|X6909
|376769
|7938384
|Okangura
|Dioptase
|237000
|23.70
|131
|850
|X6910
|376677
|7937721
|Okangura S
|Quartzite
|327000
|32.70
|92
|90
|X6911
|376677
|7937721
|Okangura S
|Quartzite
|352000
|35.20
|548
|80
|X6912
|382572
|7927642
|Okahwa
|Quartzite
|12800
|1.28
|17
|20
|X6913
|382565
|7927639
|Okahwa
|Quartzite
|13200
|1.32
|13
|20
|X6920
|382753
|7927781
|Okahwa
|Qtz vein
|8180
|0.82
|40
|1440
|X6921
|382753
|7927781
|Okahwa
|Shale
|15800
|1.58
|8
|60
|X6922
|382753
|7927781
|Okahwa
|Gossan
|65800
|6.58
|10
|1640
|X6923
|382753
|7927781
|Okahwa
|Dolomite
|14200
|1.42
|105
|1060
|X6924
|382753
|7927781
|Okahwa
|Shale
|14200
|1.42
|17
|60
|X6925
|382753
|7927781
|Okahwa
|Shale
|16400
|1.64
|8
|40
*WGS84 Z33S
The Company also completed 10 approximately east-west and northeast-trending trenches (EPT001 to EPT010) targeting the contact horizon between the Lower Omao Formation (east) and Nosib Group (west), exposing sediment-hosted copper mineralization in five of the 10 trenches. A total of 28 composite rock grab samples from the five trenches that showed prominent copper mineralization were submitted for analysis. Results are shown in Table 2.
Table 2. Composite rock grab samples collected from five trenches in the Epunguwe Target Area.
|Sample
|Trench
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Int (m)
|Description
|Cu
(ppm)
|Cu
(%)
|Ag
(ppm)
|Pb
(ppm)
|X6926
|EPT001
|0
|2
|2
|-
|6960
|0.70
|6
|160
|X6927
|EPT001
|2
|4
|2
|Dolomite
|153000
|15.30
|17
|1610
|X6928
|EPT001
|4
|6
|2
|Quartzite
|8450
|0.85
|5
|190
|X6929
|EPT001
|6
|9
|3
|Sandstone
|22600
|2.26
|11
|110
|X6930
|EPT001
|9
|12
|3
|Quartzite
|15200
|1.52
|8
|70
|X6931
|EPT001
|12
|15
|3
|Quartzite
|9490
|0.95
|17
|40
|X6932
|EPT001
|15
|18
|3
|Quartzite
|10800
|1.08
|3
|40
|X6933
|EPT001
|30
|33
|3
|Dolomite
|5810
|0.58
|11
|290
|X6934
|EPT001
|33
|36
|3
|Dolomite
|15000
|1.50
|91
|1720
|X6935
|EPT001
|36
|37
|1
|Dolomite
|1950
|0.20
|11
|110
|X6936
|EPT001
|37
|39
|2
|Dolomite
|11500
|1.15
|13
|30
|X6937
|EPT001
|39
|41
|2
|Dolomite
|35700
|3.57
|170
|80
|X6938
|EPT002
|0
|1
|1
|Dolomite
|2280
|0.23
|1
|80
|X6939
|EPT003
|9
|10
|1
|Qtz Vein
|460
|0.05
|1
|260
|X6940
|EPT003
|15
|18
|3
|Dolomite
|3160
|0.32
|<1
|370
|X6941
|EPT003
|18
|21
|3
|Dolomite
|2390
|0.24
|<1
|790
|X6942
|EPT003
|21
|24
|3
|Dolomite
|3620
|0.36
|<1
|1440
|X6943
|EPT003
|24
|27
|3
|Dolomite
|3860
|0.39
|1
|420
|X6944
|EPT003
|27
|30
|3
|Dolomite
|16300
|1.63
|1
|1380
|X6945
|EPT003
|44
|46
|2
|Sandstone
|22800
|2.28
|82
|1990
|X6946
|EPT003
|46
|48
|2
|Sandstone
|25600
|2.56
|9
|1430
|X6947
|EPT003
|48
|50
|2
|Sandstone
|31300
|3.13
|89
|2380
|X6948
|EPT004
|30
|31
|1
|Dolomite
|6020
|0.60
|<1
|120
|X6949
|EPT004
|31
|32
|1
|Qtz Vein
|54300
|5.43
|1
|30
|X6950
|EPT004
|47
|48
|1
|Sandstone
|470
|0.05
|<1
|80
|X6952
|EPT010
|20
|23
|3
|Shale
|400
|0.04
|<1
|<20
|X6953
|EPT010
|23
|26
|3
|Shale
|30
|0.00
|<1
|<20
|X6954
|EPT010
|26
|29
|3
|Shale
|110
|0.01
|<1
|<20
*WGS84 Z33S
The Company will continue to explore the Project area with further prospecting, geological mapping, sampling and trenching, looking toward developing future drill targets along the prospective copper horizon. To the Company's knowledge, no work has been completed in any areas outside of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit since 2012.
Figure 1: Recent copper assay results from grab samples is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fe10f36-02ea-4246-a5de-cec89e921d77
A more detailed description of the new areas of copper exploration can be viewed on the Company's website (https://www.whitemetalres.com/taranis-okohongo-cu-ag.html).
A qualified person has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted across the Property.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.
About White Metal Resources Corp:
White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Michael Stares"
President & CEO
For further information contact:
Michael Stares
President & CEO
White Metal Resources Corp.
Phone: +1 (807) 358-2420
Nancy Massicotte
Investor Relations
White Metal Resources Corp.
Phone: +1 (604) 507-3377
TF: +1 (866) 503-3377
ir@whitemetalres.com
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.