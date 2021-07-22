Green Energy & Precious Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference July 27th, 28th, & 29th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Green Energy and Precious Metals Investor Conference on July 27th, 28th & 29th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of green energy and precious companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights.

July 27th agenda focuses on companies representing exploration, development and production of various metals and minerals that are crucial elements of the power supply chain for the emerging "Green Power" infrastructure. Presenting companies include Uranium, Cobalt, Graphite, Lithium, Manganese, Nickel and Rare Earth entities.

July 28th and 29th agenda includes a roster of Base and Precious Metals companies including Gold, Silver, Copper and Zinc entities. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, July 27th.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"OTC Markets is excited to host the three-day Green Energy and Precious Metals Investor Conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are proud to feature an expansive roster of companies spearheading exploration, development and production in this sector. We welcome the contributions of our keynote speakers Byron King, Editor, Agora Financial-St. Paul Research and Raymond McCormick, Managing Director, Capstone Partners."

July 27th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Byron King, Editor, "Whiskey & Gunpowder", Agora Financial-St. Paul Research

"The Revenge of High School Chemistry" 9:30 AM Appia Energy Corp. (OTCQB: APAAF | CSE: API) 10:00 AM Thor Mining PLC (OTCQB: THORF | ASX: THR | AIM: THR) 10:30 AM Renforth Resources Inc. (OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR) 11:00 AM Ion Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION) 11:30 AM Baselode Energy Corp. (OTCQB: BSENF | TSX-V: FIND) 12:00 PM Raymond M. McCormick, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Capstone Partners "An Investment Banker's Perspective of the Uranium Industry" 12:30 PM Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX: BSK) 1:00 PM Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR) 1:30 PM Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCQX: EUMNF | TSX-V: EMN) 2:00 PM Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCQX: SILEF | TSX-V: ELEF) 2:30 PM Commerce Resources Corp. (OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE) 3:00 PM First Cobalt Corp. (OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC) 3:30 PM Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG | TSX-V: NOU) 4:00 PM Giga Metals Corp. (OTCQB: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA) 4:30 PM Nova Royalty Corp. (OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

July 28th Agenda

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Lion One Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: LOMLF | TSX-V: LIO) 10:00 AM Starcore International Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM) 10:30 AM Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU) 11:00 AM Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC) 11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. (OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO) 12:00 PM Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: RDGMF | TSX-V: RDG) 12:30 PM Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD) 1:00 PM Outback Goldfields Corp. (OTCQB: OZBKF | CSE: OZ) 1:30 PM Karora Resources Inc. (OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR) 2:00 PM Empress Royalty Corp. (OTCQB: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR) 2:30 PM Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Pink: BHLL | CSE: BNKR) 3:00 PM Vior Inc. (TSX-V: VIO) 3:30 PM Kodiak Copper Corp. (OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK) 4:00 PM Heliostar Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX-V: HSTR) 4:30 PM Honey Badger Silver Inc. (Pink: HBEIF| TSX-V: TUF)

July 29th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Tinka Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK) 10:00 AM Salazar Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: SRLZF | TSX-V: SRL) 10:30 AM Stratabound Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: SBMIF | TSX-V: SB) 11:00 AM KORE Mining Ltd. (OTCQX: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE) 11:30 AM Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (OTCQB: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO) 12:00 PM Element 29 Resources Inc. (OTCQB: EMTRF| TSX-V: ECU) 12:30 PM Canada Nickel Company Inc. (OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC) 1:00 PM Aztec Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT) 1:30 PM Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (OTCQB: GCXXF | TSX-V: GCX) 2:00 PM Group Ten Metals Inc. (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE) 2:30 PM Metallic Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG) 3:00 PM Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG) 3:30 PM Defiance Silver Corp. (OTCQX: DNCVF | TSX-V: DEF) 4:00 PM Orezone Gold Corp. (OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE) 4:30 PM GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (OTCQX: SPOFF | TSX-V: SPOT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

