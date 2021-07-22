BWR Exploration Inc. Kicks Off Drilling Vendôme Sud Nickel and Copper Project, Abitibi Region of Quebec

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) ("BWR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a five-hole, approximate 1,000 metre drill program on its wholly-owned Vend?me Sud Property, located in the Abitibi Region of Northern Quebec, located in Fiedmont Township, a few kilometres west of the town of Barraute, 30 kilometres north of Val-d'Or. The project has excellent infrastructure with a hydro line along its northern boundary. Additionally, it has all-season road access including two newly permitted permanent offload areas for the diamond drill and other exploration equipment. The property consists of 17 lot claims totaling 712.34 hectares, hosting the historic Vend?me No. 2 Nickel / Copper mineral occurrence, (aka Mogador) first tested by drilling in the 1960s.



As per Quebec Minest?re de L'?nergie et des Ressources Naturelles ("MERN") archives, previous exploration on the property includes 21,638 metres of drilling, approximately 17,173 of which was in the 1960s and early 1970s, more recent drilling from 1988 onwards includes approximately 4,465 metres, that is generally better documented. Based upon this historical exploration drilling and numerous geophysical surveys, the property is understood to host a multi-phased intrusive complex, the margin of which is an amphibolized ultramafic, containing variably mineralized lenses and shoots of disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite. The main zone of mineralization was extensively explored in the 1960s and then sporadically into the 1980s. MERN archived records for the project area reveal a probable tonnage for the "A" zone, presented by Canadian Shield Mining Corporation in 1962 of ~350,000 tons averaging ~1.5% combined nickel and copper.

So far, no mineral resources have been calculated for the Vend?me Sud property in a fashion that is compliant with NI 43-101 or any other modern reporting codes. In 1962, P R Geoffroy of Canadian Shield Mining Corporation calculated a "probable tonnage" for the "A" zone based upon the drilling undertaken to that date (Geoffroy 1962; GM44951) with his own caveat that "the drill hole density is not yet sufficient to allow a meaningful calculation of tonnage. What follows does not pretend to be more than an educated guess". The calculation appears to have been based upon six mineralized drillhole intercepts, all of which are less than 600 ft vertically below surface. The tonnage calculated comes to 347,500 tons at a "probable average grade" of 0.82% Ni and 0.68% Cu. This work predates NI 43-101, and no Qualified Person has yet completed sufficient work to determine the validity of this "probable tonnage", it is mentioned for reference purposes only.

The best drill intervals for the "A" Zone" were from hole DDH 5-62-5 that reportedly intersected 3 feet of 2.65% Ni and 0.65% Cu, nearby hole 62-13 reportedly intersected 8.3 feet of 0.9% Ni and 0.47% Cu. The first few test holes by BWR will be an attempt to replicate these two intriguing drill holes, that were drilled nearly 50 years ago.

Approximately 500 metres to the west of the "A" zone is the "C" zone. Historical drilling circa 1963 by Canadian Shield identified similar mineralization, most particularly in hole C-63-1 that according to MERN records include a mineralized interval of 5.5 feet grading 0.77% Ni and 0.65% Cu, along with numerous reported mentions of disseminated chalcopyrite in other nearby drillholes. BWR has planned one or two test holes, attempting to replicate the 1963 drill results.

BWR acquired the Vend?me Sud project in late 2015 and proceeded to compile and interpret the historical exploration results dating back to 1948, including a 2014 helicopter magnetic survey over the property and plotting drill traces for 182 drill holes within the helimag survey project area. The 2016 compilation report resulted in the identification of a magnetic inversion 3D model extending to depth, beneath the near surface mineralized "A" zone, that was drill-tested in the 1960's. A follow-up ground gravity survey was completed in 2018 by BWR, revealing an excess mass anomaly, coincident with the aforementioned magnetic 3D inversion model that extends from surface through 200 metres (maximum historical drilling depth) to about 500 metres. BWR also plans on drill testing this deeper anomaly during this initial phase. The technical reports are viewable on BWR's website https://bwrexploration.com/vendme-sud-project including a NI 43-101 report dated November 26, 2018.

Neil Novak (P.Geo.), President of BWR, anticipates heading to the project to meet with the project team to view the first holes early next week. It is estimated that this drill program will take approximately two weeks to complete, with analytical results expected a few weeks later (timing of analytical results is dependent on lab availability). Technical disclosure in this press release has been approved by Neil Novak P.Geo., a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector in Canada and abroad. There are 101,442,461 shares currently issued.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

