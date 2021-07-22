Eastfield Resources Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, July 22, 2021 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. ("Eastfield") (TSXV:ETF) (OTC:ETFLF) announces the closing of a $445,000 non-brokered private placement, originally announced on June 14, 2021 as a $400,000 private placement.

The private placement consisted of the sale of 4,450,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, each unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one non-flow-through share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 until December 28, 2022.

Eastfield paid a cash finder's fee of $24,500, and issued 245,000 finder warrants, to Leede Jones Gable Inc. in connection with the closing of this private placement. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 until December 28, 2022.

On behalf of the board of directors of Eastfield Resources Ltd.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA.

Chief Financial Officer

Contact:(604) 681-7913 or Toll Free: 888-656-6611

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield currently has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which three are currently optioned to third parties. Eastfield also holds a strategic position in Consolidated Woodjam Copper consisting of approximately 9.5% of its outstanding shares. Drilling is currently underway at Woodjam. A geophysical crew is currently conducting induced polarization surveying on the Zymo porphyry copper-gold project located west of Smithers, BC. Work funded by option partners is planned later in the season for the Indata gold-copper project located north of Fort St. James BC, the Iron Lake palladium-copper-gold project located near 100 Mile House, BC and the Hedgehog gold project located near Barkerville, BC.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com.

