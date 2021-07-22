Benchmark Metals Inc. Announces Issuance of Share Purchase Warrants to First Nations Under Exploration Cooperation Agreement

Edmonton, July 22, 2021 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") further to the Company's press release dated May 4, 2021 in connection with its Exploration Cooperation and Benefits Agreement dated effective March 25, 2021 (the "Cooperation Agreement") with the Tsay Key Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation and Takla Nation (collectively, the "First Nations"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for the issuance of three (3) non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to acquire up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.30 per share until July 21, 2024, one such Warrant being issued to the nominees of each of the three First Nations.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The Warrants awarded to the partner First Nations are a significant step to advancing the Project with First Nations' ownership and support. The Warrants represent a collaborative process for responsible resource development."

Chief Pierre from Tsay Keh Dene nation stated, "The call warrants to be issued by Benchmark to the Tse Keh Nay First Nations is further proof that Benchmark values its relationship with the Tse Keh Nay First Nations" said Chief Pierre. "It also clearly shows that where a mining project is based on mutual respect between a proponent and First Nations, responsible development and partnership, First Nation participation both adds value to the project and increases certainty for all parties."

The Warrants were issued pursuant to an exemptive relief order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") on behalf of the ASC and the B.C. Securities Commission.

The Warrants and the common shares issuable on exercise of the Warrants are subject to a hold period until November 21, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20 kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

