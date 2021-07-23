Harte Gold Provides Regional Exploration Update

Announces New Mineralized Discovery 8.5 km from Sugar Zone Mine

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to provide the following update on its regional exploration program for 2021.

Highlights:

A new greenfield mineralized area has been discovered around the Hambleton area, named the "007 Showing", situated 8.5 km northwest of the Sugar Zone Mine.

The discovery of the 007 Showing was a result of the Company's ongoing systematic process to concentrate exploration efforts on priority areas across the highly prospective 81,287 hectare land package.

Channel sampling at the 007 Showing is underway, initial results have returned anomalous gold values of up to 4.4 g/t Au. Further assays are pending.

At the TT8 Zone, further drilling has expanded mineralization from the previously defined 600 metre strike length to over 3,000 metres, extending mineralization to the south towards the Big Bear showing.

Selected assays from recent drilling at the TT8 Zone include:

Hole TT8-21-34: 13.6 g/t Au over 0.61 metres Hole TT8-21-37: 70.9 g/t Au over 0.36 metres Hole TT8-21-38: 135.0 g/t Au over 0.33 metres

An integrated 3D geological model to generate and advance regional targets has now been developed.

The geological model includes all property-wide geochemical, structural, lithological and geophysical data for the Sugar Zone property.

David Schonfeldt, VP Exploration commented:

"Our regional exploration program continues to reinforce the tremendous potential of the Sugar Zone property. The recent discovery of the 007 Showing is a promising new area of mineralization that will be followed up with further prospecting. Separately, the extension of the TT8 Zone along the fully permitted Kabinakagami (Kabi) greenstone belt continues to return promising grades at shallow depths. We are excited with what the potential TT8 could deliver as exploration continues to the south, where we see steepening lithologies with the potential for larger zones of mineralization.

Having implemented a new systematic approach to regional exploration, data collection and analysis, adding further rigour to our regional exploration process, we expect this to result in higher quality target generation and greater efficiencies as our exploration programs advance the targets into well defined mineralized zones."

New Mineralized Discovery in the Hambleton Area - 007 Showing:

Location

Harte Gold's regional prospecting program has resulted in a discovery that the Company has named the 007 Showing (Figure 1), situated approximately 8.5 km northwest of the Sugar Zone mine in the Hambleton area. The discovery consists of a seven-metre-wide zone of strong deformation situated on the Dayohessarah Greenstone Belt with mineralized felsic and mafic volcanics, intruded by mineralized felsic dykes and abundant quartz veining.

A channel sample program has commenced, which has resulted in a few preliminary results including anomalous gold values ranging up to 4.4 g/t Au. The Company will immediately conduct a more comprehensive review of the area, including enhanced prospecting, stripping, and detailed structural mapping.

007 Area Structure and Lithology

Meticulous logging of the channel samples highlights a highly strained and mineralized mafic volcanic unit intruded by numerous quartz veins with pyrite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite. Assays are pending for these channel samples.

Prospecting by Harte Gold geologists along strike of this location has continued to uncover zones of abundant quartz veining, with sulphides in areas of high strain. Harte Gold continues to evaluate these potential locations with chip and channel sampling as well as detailed mapping.

In addition to this effort, a ground-based IP survey is planned to delineate subsurface chargeability and resistivity anomalies associated with mineralization. A detailed ground magnetics survey is also being considered to aid in the delineation of structural trends.

TT8 Exploration Update:

Update on Drilling

The summer drill program at the TT8 Zone, which commenced on March 26, 2021, has now completed 36 holes for a total of 4,500 metres drilled. The areas currently being drilled are a follow-up to the five high-grade surface showings discovered in 2020 and a continuation of drilling successes in that year.

A summary of drilling completed after April 30, 2021 can be found in Table 1 (see press release dated April 29, 2021 for further historical assays).

Table 1: TT8 Drill Results (April 30, 2021 to Present)*

DDH # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TT8-21-22 27.84 28.46 0.62 0.27 g/t Au over 0.62m TT8-21-24 53.12 54.20 1.08 0.18 g/t Au over 1.08m TT8-21-25 48.37 49.33 0.96 0.28 g/t Au over 0.96m TT8-21-26 29.00 30.00 1.00 0.29 g/t Au over 1.0m TT8-21-27 41.00 42.00 1.00 0.82 g/t Au over 1.0m TT8-21-29 19.70 20.70 1.00 0.18 g/t Au over 1.0m TT8-21-30 43.04 44.01 0.97 0.43 g/t Au over 0.97m TT8-21-32 47.30 47.80 0.50 0.13 g/t Au over 0.5m TT8-21-33 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.14 g/t Au over 1.0m TT8-21-34 58.77 59.38 0.61 13.6 g/t Au over 0.61m TT8-21-35 65.00 66.00 1.00 0.32 g/t Au over 1.0m TT8-21-37 56.64 57.00 0.36 70.9 g/t Au over 0.36m TT8-21-38 43.00 43.33 0.33 135.0 g/t Au over 0.33m TT8-21-39 67.00 68.00 1.00 0.27 g/t Au over 1.0m TT8-21-40 47.50 48.00 0.50 6.31 g/t Au over 0.50m TT8-21-41 27.20 27.62 0.42 8.56 g/t Au over 0.42m TT8-21-42 65.00 66.00 1.00 2.89 g/t Au over 0.68m TT8-21-47 41.20 41.57 0.37 2.11 g/t Au over 0.52m

* Core intersection lengths are approximately 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen samples on > 10 g/t Au.

Assays pending on selected drill holes.

TT8 Structure and Potential

Detailed mapping and channel sampling currently underway at the TT8 Zone is expected to significantly improve the Company's understanding of the potential down plunge high-grade shoot as a control on the thickened high grade hinge zones within the overturned folded sequence. Understanding the mineralizing controls will help Harte Gold geologists confidently target thickened and overturned areas along the Kabi greenstone belt.

Figure 3 illustrates the size of the TT8 vein along a selected 100-metre section, where the initial TT8 showing was discovered. The channel samples illustrated include the initial seven "discovery" samples (at the top, ie. north, of Figure 3). A subsequent Q2 2021, eight channel samples (towards the bottom, ie. south, of Figure 3) were completed after stripping and detailed mapping expanded the showing by an additional 75 meters. Channel sampling has continued to the north towards Long Shot and to the south towards the Big Bear showing.

The structural nature of the currently exposed TT8 vein has made it somewhat challenging to target wide intercepts, however due to the high-grade intersections and the increased structural knowledge, Harte Gold will proceed with a systematic drill program as financial liquidity issues are managed through the completion of the Company's strategic review process.

Other Regional Exploration Activities:

Harte Gold continues to advance its other regional exploration targets through an organized methodical approach across the Sugar Zone property, including the following:

Continuing IP/Mag survey along the now 18 km mineralized portion of the Kabi greenstone belt extension.

Ongoing prospecting in various areas such as Flat Lake, Hambleton, and several targets within the Kabi greenstone belt.

Analyzing a property-wide LIDAR survey recently completed.

Completing a now fully integrated Leapfrog 3D geological model, recently developed by SGS, incorporating all property-wide geochemical, structural, lithological, and geophysical data for the property.

Prospecting of the most inaccessible northern potions of the property.

Planned Exploration for Remainder of 2021:

In light of the Company's ongoing strategic review process, which includes the need for managing financial liquidity in the short-term, all higher spend activities such as exploration drilling have been temporarily suspended, with the intention to resume later this year after the completion of the strategic review process. All other exploration activities, including summer prospecting, surface sampling, data compilation and analyses, and geophysical surveying will continue at an accelerated pace.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. David Schonfeldt, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control program to ensure sampling and analysis of exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half and one half of the core is shipped to Activation Laboratories in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company's core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 81,287 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This news release includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, further prospecting of the 007 Area; the potential TT8 could deliver; the new systematic approach to regional exploration, data collection and analysis being expected to result in higher quality target generation and greater efficiencies; a more in-depth comprehensive review of the area being started; a ground-based IP survey being planned and a detailed ground magnetics survey being considered; the detailed mapping and channel sampling currently underway at the TT8 Zone being expected to significantly increase the understanding of the potential down plunge high grade shoot as a control on the thickened high grade hinge zones within the overturned folded sequence; Harte Gold proceeding with a systematic drill program as its liquidity issues are managed; the advancement of other regional exploration targets through a systematic approach to exploration across the Sugar Zone property; the intention to resume drilling activities later this year after the completion of the strategic review process but for other exploration activities, including summer prospecting, surface sampling, data compilation and analyses, and geophysical surveying to continue; and further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, there being no events of default or breaches of key financing agreements, including agreements with BNP Paribas and Appian; the Company being able to attract and retain qualified candidates to join the Company's management team and board of directors, risks associated with the mining industry, including operational risks in exploration, development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of the Company to obtain all permits, agreements, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities; and health, safety and environmental risks, the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the ability of Harte Gold to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve the business objectives of Harte Gold, the uncertainty associated with commercial negotiations and negotiating with contractors and other parties and risks associated with international business activities, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021, and in other filings of the Company with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of the Company should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

