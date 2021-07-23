NorthWest Initiates Drill Program at East Niv

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2021 - Northwest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce the start of the first drill program at the Company's East Niv property in central British Columbia. An initial program of 11 holes for a total of 2,750 metres is planned. In addition to diamond drilling, we are continuing to explore the broader East Niv region and carrying out field work to identify additional new targets for follow-up.



Peter Bell, President & CEO NorthWest Copper states: "This drill program marks the first real tests of the East Niv system. East Niv represents a unique opportunity for the discovery of a brand-new copper-gold porphyry, in central British Columbia. We are extremely excited to initiate this drill program. Strongly mineralized showings and a big geophysical signature outline the potential scale and grade of this new prospect, which is perfectly situated in a region renowned for large copper-gold deposits and decades of production. We look forward to keeping the market updated as we test the property further with drilling."

About East Niv:

Located approximately 40 kilometres south of the Kemess mine complex, the East Niv property was initially acquired by staking in 2018 following a regional database compilation and analysis of Geoscience BC's Search III airborne geophysical dataset. East Niv now covers 43,297 Hectares of highly prospective ground. Outcropping copper-gold mineralization and coincident induced polarization, magnetic and soil geochemical anomalies outline a compelling 3.5 square kilometer, multi-parameter porphyry copper-gold target.

Below are composite grab samples from outcrop and subcrop from key showings; Main West, Main East and KC: 1

Main West: 19 samples averaged 0.35% Copper, and 0.30 g/t Gold

Main East: 10 samples averaged 0.30% Copper, and 0.14 g/t Gold

KC: 13 samples averaged 0.23% Copper, and 0.67 g/t Gold

South Nub: 5 samples averaged 1.01% Copper, and 9.38 g/t Gold

West Flank: 1 float sample yielded 1.8% Copper, 154.5 g/t Gold and 581 g/t Silver

*Grab sample grades are by nature selective and may not necessarily be an indication of the overall grade of a mineralized area.

East Niv lies within an underexplored limb of the eastern Stikine Terrane, a region famed for hosting numerous prolific porphyry deposits and complexes including Kemess (Centerra Gold), Red Chris (Newcrest Mining/Imperial Metals), Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell ("KSM"; Seabridge Gold) and Galore Creek (Newmont/Teck Resources).

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Ian Neill P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of NorthWest, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Northwest Copper Corp.

"Peter Bell"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Adrian O'Brien, Director Marketing & Communications

Tel: 604-809-6890

Email: aobrien@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although NorthWest Copper believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since NorthWest Copper can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest Copper's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest Copper's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest Copper; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest Copper's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. NorthWest Copper does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

1 See news release dated October 7, 2020 available at www.northwestcopper.ca and on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.