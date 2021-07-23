Sun Summit Minerals to Begin Trading on the OTCQB as "SMREF"

Vancouver, July 23, 2021 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares were approved today for trading on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

Robert Willis, CEO, commented, "Our OTCQB listing is an important milestone for the Company and provides increased access and visibility to prospective U.S. investors. This listing should help promote greater liquidity and simplify transactions for U.S. based investors to enable them to participate directly in our Company as we advance our Buck gold discovery."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC, and it provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMREF/overview

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold discovery at their flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority gold and silver targets through methodical, well funded exploration campaigns with year round drilling access. The property has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential and is located in a mining-established region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

