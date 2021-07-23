ION Energy to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 27th

ION Energy invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



TORONTO, July 23, 2021 - ION Energy (OTCQB: IONGF), based in Toronto focused on lithium exploration and development in Mongolia, today announced that Ali Haji, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com's Green Energy & Precious Metals Conference on July 27th.

DATE: July 27th

TIME: 11:00 am EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

ION Energy Highlights:

Recently announced the completion of the maiden drilling program at their flagship Baavhai Uul lithium brine site;

Continues to strengthen the ION team with additional advisors, Dr. David Deaks and Dr. Khashbat Dashteseren;

Closed a $5.75M Public Offering earlier this year, to ensure a fully-funded exploration plan as part of their aggressive growth strategy;

Excited to have been upgraded to the OTCQB earlier this year, to be more accessible to US investors;

Owns the largest and first ever lithium brine exploration licence ever granted in Mongolia; and

Holds over 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) in lithium prospective land, including the acquisition of their 20,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran: Rising Sun project.

About ION Energy

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FRA: 5YB) is Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, with licences spanning a combined landmass of over 100,000 hectares. The company's flagship asset, the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine Project is in the infrastructure-rich South Gobi Desert, just 24 km from the Chinese border. Exploration is underway, with the maiden drilling program recently completed, as part of ION Energy's aggressive growth strategy. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

