Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Solaris Files La Verde Technical Report

00:05 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2021 - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announces the filing of a technical report for La Verde further to its news release of May 12, 2021. As La Verde has been on care and maintenance since 2016, the Company filed an early exploration stage technical report for the project and there are therefore currently no mineral resources at the project.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"
President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project in Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solaris-files-la-verde-technical-report-301340537.html

SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc.



Contact
Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations, Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203, Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P4CK
CA83419D2014
www.solarisresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap