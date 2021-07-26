Improving Plant Performance a Key Focus at TVI Pacific's 30.66% owned TVIRD Balabag Gold and Silver Project as preparations continue for first doré production

TSX-V: TVI OTC Pink: TVIPF

CALGARY, July 26, 2021 - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a construction update with respect to the Balabag gold and silver project ("Balabag"). Balabag is owned 100% by TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc. ("TVIRD"), a Philippines corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, and is located in Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines.

Highlights:

Stabilization of the mill operation and optimization of the plant parameters to improve performance is currently underway;

Mineralized material continues to be fed from the low grade run of mine mineralized stockpile on a test basis in preparation for the commencement of continuous milling operations;

Plant commissioning works have included the first discharge of tails to Stage 1 of the tailings storage facility.

Balabag Gold-Silver Project:

Mineralized material continues to be fed from the low grade run of mine ("ROM") mineralized stockpile on a test basis in preparation for the commencement of continuous milling operations. An approximate 92,800 tonnes of mineralized material is now on the ROM mineralized stockpile, in-pit stockpile, and crushed mineralized stockpile, much of which is low to marginal grade and was mined to expose the higher-grade mineralized resource during waste stripping and bench forming. The stockpiles have an average grade of 1.37 g/t gold and 47.82 g/t silver for an approximate 1.94 g/t gold equivalent at metal prices of US$1,700/oz for gold and US $20/oz for silver.

Plant commissioning works have included the first discharge of tails to Stage 1 of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") with tailings lines 1 and 2 now operational following a realignment of pipes and hydrotesting. The Merrill-Crowe circuit has been fully commissioned using the barren stripping solution as feed while improvements in the gold room and elution system continue to be completed together with adjustments in the reagents and tails detoxification area and the carbon in leach ("CIL") area, including servicing of the carbon transfer pump in preparation for full operation. The loading of carbon in the CIL circuit is ongoing. The installation and hydrotesting of the remaining fuel tanks 3 and 4 in the tank farm is proceeding.

The current focus is to continue stabilization of the mill operation to its planned daily throughput rate and optimization of the plant parameters to improve performance in addition to final completion of Stage 1 of the TSF. The earth-filled TSF continues to be the critical path to bringing the Balabag Mine online commercially with first doré production. The TSF is being constructed in stages to accommodate tailings deposition from mill plant processing.

Current Balabag project development photos can be found on the Company website at TVIPacific.com.

"We are rapidly approaching our target for first doré production at Balabag that will mark yet another key milestone for both TVIRD and TVI Pacific. We are proud of our team who has continued to perform through the additional challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and heavy rains. The current focus to further optimize the plant parameters is expected to allow us to ramp-up quickly once continuous milling operations commence.", said Mr. Cliff James, Chairman and CEO of TVI and Chairman of TVIRD.

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical content of this press release is Mr. Michael James Bue, Bsc. Eng, M.Eng, P.Eng. Mr. Bue has acted as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") reporting requirements by virtue of his membership in the Professional Engineers of Ontario and Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has confirmed compliance of this press release with NI 43-101 requirements.

About TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc.

TVIRD, a Philippine corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, is a diversified mining company that focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of resource projects in the Philippines. TVIRD has a pool of highly competent managers, technical personnel and skilled workers with previous experience in gold-silver operation and owns 100% of the Balabag gold/silver project in addition to 60% interest in AMVI, a direct shipping Nickel/Iron operation that commenced in October 2014 and in which TVIRD is operator. AMVI has shipped a total of 17.44 million wet metric tonnes of nickel laterite ore through 320 shipments through to June 30, 2021.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific region. TVI currently holds a 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD and a 2.95% equity interest in Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd., a publicly listed company incorporated in Australia with shares listed on the ASX (but currently suspended since January 2020 and subject to an order for winding up). TVI's other holdings include a 14.4% equity interest in Mindoro Resources Ltd. and a 100% investment in shares of TG World Energy Corp. As at the date of this announcement, TVI has 656,987,039 outstanding common shares and 696,887,039 fully diluted including the currently issued outstanding options of 39,900,000.

