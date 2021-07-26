American Pacific Mining Samples 59.45 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Tuscarora Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2021 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / OTCQB: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has recently sampled up to 59.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold at its Tuscarora Gold Project.



The Tuscarora Gold Project is a high-grade, gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, USA, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the +9.5 million ounce gold producing Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas Deposit which yielded approximately 2.5 million ounces of gold and 30 million ounces of silver. Mining of high-grade gold and silver ores and placers began in the Tuscarora District in the late 1800's. The Dexter gold mine, which has veins that project into the Tuscarora property land package, located south of town and north of the project, produced approximately 40,000 ounces of gold and 100,000 ounces of silver in the mid 1980's. More information can be found at: https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/

Samples TU-ES21-050 and TU-ES21-051 both showed strong gold numbers with TU-ES21-051 returning a value of 1.73 ounce per ton gold (59.45 grams/tonne) and the TU-ES21-050 returning a value of 0.11oz/ton gold (3.77 grams/tonne).

"The 59.45 g/t gold value from a quartz/adularia vein is the highest grade sample I have collected from the property to date," states American Pacific President Eric Saderholm. "These samples further illustrate the strength and grade of this series of vein systems. It is worth noting that the South Navajo Vein is but one of at least 10 veins that project onto our Tuscarora Gold Project."

Table-1: Summary of significant historical drilling intersections

APM (2018)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Au (g/t) ** Ag (g/t) ** Zone TN-38 150.88 155.45 4.57 127.08 6.53 South Navajo Including 152.40 153.92 1.52 368.31 3.60 South Navajo TN-54 210.31 211.84 1.53 51.06 102.90 South Navajo TNC-02 50.29 51.82 1.53 27.61 11.20 South Navajo TN-52 150.88 152.40 1.52 13.55 5.40 South Navajo TN-19 170.69 172.21 1.52 13.00 1.00 South Navajo 16TSRC-006 153.92 155.45 1.53 11.48 11.90 South Navajo TN-24 108.20 109.73 1.53 9.33 1.00 South Navajo 16TSRC-002 158.50 161.54 3.04 9.13 9.07 South Navajo Including 158.50 160.02 1.52 13.86 50.00 South Navajo TN-38 211.84 213.36 1.52 8.75 0.10 South Navajo FTC-02 174.35 174.65 0.30 8.57 16.11 South Navajo 16TSRC-010 85.34 88.39 3.05 7.78 6.07 South Navajo TN-24 137.16 138.68 1.52 7.20 3.60 South Navajo TN-19 134.11 135.64 1.53 7.00 0.40 South Navajo 16TSRC-001 167.64 169.16 1.52 6.91 6.89 South Navajo TN-36 179.83 182.88 3.05 6.15 1.88 South Navajo TNC-03 173.74 175.26 1.52 5.32 1.90 South Navajo TN-40 179.83 181.36 1.53 5.30 2.70 South Navajo 16TSRC-004 62.48 64.01 1.53 5.00 5.07 South Navajo TN-22 51.82 53.34 1.52 4.62 0.80 South Navajo 16TSRC-002 190.50 192.02 1.52 4.54 4.93 South Navajo TN-41 204.22 205.74 1.52 4.06 0.80 South Navajo TN-57 79.25 80.77 1.52 52.37 366.90 East Pediment TN-63 117.35 118.87 1.52 4.14 0.60 East Pediment

Notes:

* Length (m) represents sampling length downhole. True width of the intersection is unknown but assumed to be less than the reported length.

** Reported grades assume 100-per-cent metallurgical recovery.

*** Intervals were selected and composited based on 4 g/t Au cut-off value.

A full list of drill intercepts can be reviewed at our 43-101 filed in April 2020 Technical Report Tuscarora Property Elco County Nevada USA (americanpacific.ca)

Map 1: Tuscarora Property: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1fa4094-e632-4f49-b97c-3ecf0f6436a1

American Pacific is working on 3D modeling and data review at Tuscarora in advance of additional drilling and will provide an update on timing in Q4 2021.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Phil Mulholland, P.Geo and Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under NI 43-101.

