US Copper Suspends Drilling Due to Forest Fire

Toronto, July 26, 2021 - US Copper Corp. (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") has suspended its drill program at the Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in north-east California due to the approaching Dixie forest fire.

The Dixie Forest fire began on July 15, 2021 and has become the largest forest fire in California so far this season. An evacuation order has been issued by the Plumas County Sheriff's Office and all US Copper staff and contractors have been demobilized from the project and are safe and accounted for. At this point, there has been no damage to the infrastructure at the Superior drill site. The Company is monitoring the situation closely and will provide timely updates on any material developments to the situation. To date, 7 drill holes have been completed, which will provide considerable data relative to the objectives of the drill program. When conditions permit, the Company will review the options for further drilling at that time.

Further information on the fire can be found online using "Dixie Fire update" as a search item.

About US Copper Corp

US Copper controls approximately 13 square miles of patented and unpatented federal mining claims in the Light's Creek Copper District in Plumas County, NE California; essentially, the entire District. The District contains substantial copper (silver) sulfide and copper oxide resources in three deposits - Moonlight, Superior and Engels, as well as several partially tested and untested exploration targets.

The Superior and Engels Mines operated from about 1915-1930 producing over 161 million pounds of copper from over 4 million tons of rock containing 2.2% copper with silver and gold credits.

The Moonlight Deposit was discovered and drilled by Placer Amex during the 1960's. Details of the resources on US Copper's property and the parameters used to calculate them can be found in the "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Moonlight Deposit, Moonlight-Superior Copper Project, California, USA" dated April 12, 2018, on both the company's website at www.uscoppercorp.com or on www.sedar.com under the US Copper Corp. profile.

Mr. George Cole is the Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for the technical information contained in this news release, and he has reviewed and approved this news release.

For Further Information Contact:

Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director, US Copper Corp. (416) 361-2827 or email info@uscoppercorp.com.

