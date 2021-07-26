Leading Edge Materials Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Report for Woxna Graphite Anode Project

Vancouver, July 26, 2021 - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce that the technical report for its Woxna Graphite project (the "Project") titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Woxna Graphite" with effective date June 9, 2021, has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR today (the "Report" or "PEA"). The Report supports the disclosure in the Company's news release dated June 9, 2021. All figures in the Report are US dollars unless otherwise specified.



The news release on June 9, 2021, presented these highlights of the Report:

Main PEA Highlights

The PEA indicates the potential viability of a Swedish operation producing battery grade graphite anode material utilizing an existing graphite mine and concentrator with the addition of a value-add processing facility offsite;

The proposed process route in the PEA uses a thermal purification process which, combined with access to low cost hydropower offers a low carbon footprint for the Project to be further demonstrated in an upcoming life cycle assessment (LCA) report (Preliminary LCA results released June 21, 2021). The PEA also focused on improved waste management process for tailings further improving the sustainability ambitions of the Project;

The Report shows a financially robust Project with average annual EBITDA of $49m and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 42.9%;

The PEA utilizes one out of four deposits currently owned by Woxna under granted exploitation concessions, where two of the other deposits also have indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates offering potential upside for further expansion in future development or studies;

Project Financial Highlights

Pre- and Post-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $317m and $248m using an 8% discount rate;

Pre- and Post-tax IRR of 42.9% and 37.4%;

Accumulated project revenues of $1,425m;

Average annual EBITDA of $49m;

Initial Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) of $121m;

Pre-tax Payback Period from first production of 2.24 years; and

Operating cost per tonne of coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) of $2,519 after revenue credit from micronized graphite product





Operational Highlights

Life of Project (LOP) is 19 years;

Life of Mine (LOM) is 15 years;

LOM average annual plant feed of 159,967 tonnes;

LOM average annual CSPG product 7,435 tonnes;

LOM average annual micronized graphite product 8,421 tonnes; and

LOM average strip ratio of 3.7:1

The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

The PEA was prepared by Zenito Limited in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is now available on the Company's website (www.leadingedgematerials.com) and profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Qualified Persons for the PEA

Zenito Limited (Zenito) - an independent firm of engineering consultants focussed on minerals processing and infrastructure projects, Zenito is engaged as the lead PEA consultant and for the processing and infrastructure. The Zenito Qualified Person is Christopher Stinton, BSc (Hons), CEng MIMMM.

ReedLeyton Consulting Limited (ReedLeyton) - an independent firm specialising in estimation of mineral resources commissioned to review, validate, and update the PEA Mineral Resource statements. The ReedLeyton Qualified Person is Geoffrey Reed, B App Sc, MAusIMM (CP), MAIG.

M.Plan International Limited (MPlan) - an independent firm of engineering consultants commissioned to review and update the PEA mine engineering. The MPlan Qualified Person is Mathieu Gosselin, Eng.

Golder Associates AB (Golder) - commissioned to review the project environmental scope and review and design of the TSF to accommodate the production from the upgraded Woxna Concentrator and CVAP. The Golder Qualified Person is Henning Holmstr?m, MSc, PhD, MAusIMM, MAIG.

ReedLeyton, MPlan, Golder and Zenito Qualified Persons are all independent as defined by NI 43-101, and have contributed to their corresponding sections of the PEA, and have reviewed and approved the scientific, technical and economic information contained in this news release.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra K?rr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

About Zenito

Zenito is a UK based multidisciplinary engineering consultancy specializing in the design of mineral processing plants and associated infrastructure. (www.zenito.co.uk)

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 26, 2021 at 5.30 am Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM", OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

