Black Mammoth Metals UAV Magnetic Survey Indicates Targets at Happy Cat Gold Property

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2021 - Black Mammoth Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the unmanned aerial vehicle magnetic survey (the "Mag Survey") and the interpretation of its data collected at the Company's 100% owned Happy Cat gold property (the "Property"). The Mag Survey suggests that the volume and extent of the volcanic unconformity, based on the faulting indicated by the magnetic survey (the "Faulting"), is extensive on the Property and indicates a deep pluton with associated shallow intrusive structures such as dykes and plugs with various widths and strike lengths. 2D structural models have been interpreted, estimating the depth, and illustrating the configuration of the structures associated with the volcanic unconformity. These intrusive structures are correlated with current gold volume at surface identified by recent and historic sampling, trenching, auger sampling and RC drilling and they represent potential drill targets. The Mag Survey covered the Property's claims position and led to the Company recently expanding the claims position to the North.

The Company contracted MWH Geo-Surveys ("MWH") of Reno, Nevada to conduct the Mag Survey with the intent of further defining drill targets by delineating the Faulting on the Property and to identify zones of favorable lithology, and alteration features permissive to hosting gold mineralization that may extend under shallow cover from known areas of near surface mineralization. Subsequently, Integrated Geophysics Corporation ("IGC") of Houston, Texas was contracted to process and interpret approximately 58.3 line-kilometers of data that was flown at 50m line spacing bearing either east or west at an elevation of approximately 31m above ground level. The IGC summary report, which includes a plan view map and corresponding 2D structural models of the indicated dykes and plugs, is available in the Projects section on the Company's website.

To aid the quality of data and the interpretation of the Mag Survey, MWH conducted Orthophoto/Digital Surface Modelling and The Saskatchewan Research Council Mineral Processing of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan conducted a magnetic susceptibility test on the gold mineralized material containing magnetite taken from the Property's near surface gold anomaly that was recently tested for gold recovery by Met-Solve Laboratories. See the Company's news release dated July 15th, 2021.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, Non-Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Director of Black Mammoth has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Black Mammoth has 11,376,871 shares issued and outstanding and 11,376,871 shares fully diluted. There are currently no options or warrants outstanding.

Along with the Company's 100% owned Happy Cat Gold Property, subject to underlying royalties, Black Mammoth has a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties, in the Blanco Creek gold property in central Idaho which hosts three historic underground mines along 3550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone. Exploration by two previous operators identified a geological target for the Blanco Creek property in the order of 1.7 to 2.48 million tons, grading 0.20 to 0.33 oz/ton Au (1.54 to 2.24 million tonnes, grading 6.85 to 11.31 g/tonne Au); see the Company's press release dated February 14th, 2017.

Black Mammoth cautions investors to note the potential quantity and grade of the geological target are conceptual in nature. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the geological target as mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as mineral resources.

On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President, CEO and Corporate Secretary

