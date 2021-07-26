Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2021 - Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL)(OTCQB:PGOL) ("Patriot") today announced results from its recent drilling program at the Windy Peak Gold Project in Churchill County, Nevada. The drilling program was designed to follow up 2019 drilling results in the Windy Flats North area and to target historic drill intercepts in the Windy Peak Base and Windy Flats South target areas.

Drilling commenced in January 2021 and consisted of twelve (12) drillholes totaling 5,005 feet: five (5) drillholes in the Windy Peak Base target area, three (3) drillholes at Windy Flats North, and four (4) drillholes in the Windy Flats South target area. Drillhole locations and orientations were selected with the intent of confirming the presence of and better defining the extent of previously encountered zones of mineralization.

Assay results from drilling at Windy Peak Base indicate one or more mineralized zones dipping approximately 30 degrees to the east or 40 degrees to the northeast. The mineralized drill intercepts are thought to slightly exaggerate the true thickness of mineralization, given the northwest-angled orientation of the drillholes and the east- to northeast-dipping nature of the mineralization. Significant intercepts from the Windy Peak Base are presented in Table 1.

Table 1. Windy Peak Base, Significant Intercepts

At Windy Flats North, a fence of three (3) drillholes was designed to test the eastern, down-dip extent of mineralization identified during 2019 drilling. Due to the limited amount of drilling in the area, the orientation and true thickness of mineralization are not known. Significant intercepts from the drilling at Windy Flats North are presented in Table 2.

Table 2. Windy Flats North, Significant Intercepts

At Windy Flats South, the four drillholes were designed to test historic intercepts, and all encountered anomalous gold mineralization. Significant intercepts include 5 ft grading 6.570ppm Au and 10 ft grading 20.350ppm Au (drillholes PGWP21-11 and PGWP21-12, respectively). Due to the limited amount of drilling in the area, the orientation and true thickness of mineralization are not known. Significant intercepts from Windy Flats South are presented in Table 3.

Table 3. Windy Flats South, Significant Intercepts

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Zachary J. Black, Director and a Qualified Person ("QP") for National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).



About Patriot Gold Corp

Patriot is exploring its 100%-owned gold projects in Nevada, which include the Windy Peak gold project, Rainbow Mountain gold project, and Vernal gold project. Patriot owns a 3% royalty in the Moss Mine in Arizona, now in commercial production. Patriot also owns a 2% royalty in the Bruner gold project in Nevada.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of future plans, objectives or expectations of Patriot Gold Corp. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Patriot's plans include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities will not be consistent with Patriot's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue Patriot's programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental requirements; timeliness of civil government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Patriot with securities regulators.

