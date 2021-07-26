ArcPacific Completes First Ever Trenching at Blackdome

Vancouver, July 26, 2021 - ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) ("ACP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first ever trenching as part of a detailed mapping and sampling program at the Blackdome gold-silver project (the "Property") in British Columbia, Canada.

Trenching at the Stibnite Zone discovered new veins in outcrop that have now been exposed over 35 meters and show epithermal characteristics including banding, cockscomb and vuggy textures. The newly identified quartz veins strike in a northeast direction, are steeply dipping and are individually up to 60 centimeters wide. These newly exposed veins are on trend with auriferous quartz boulder trains, including historic samples grading 4.60 g/t gold, 3.09 g/t gold, 12.00 g/t gold, 16.00 g/t gold and 4.50 g/t gold (BC ARIS report 20462) traceable to the northeast for over 600 metres.

Trenching at the West Zone also successfully exposed epithermal quartz veining over an additional 10 meters from an outcrop occurrence historically containing 4.59 g/t gold from selective grab sample. The quartz veins in the West Zone are individually up to 20 centimetres wide and display epithermal characteristics including banding, bladed, chalcedonic and vuggy textures. The veins exposed in bedrock are on trend with auriferous epithermal quartz boulder trains (including historic samples grading 1.58 g/t gold and 1.37 g/t gold) and are traceable to the northeast for over 300 metres.

Samples taken from these zones were predominantly quartz and quartz carbonate vein material visually containing up to 1% fine grained pyrite+/-arsenopyrite+/-chalcopyrite. Massive stibnite was also observed in 1-4-centimeter seams in quartz vein margins at the Stibnite Zone. The continuous chip samples and rock grab samples from this initial program have been sent to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver for 4-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish for multi-element analysis and Au 30g fire assay with ASS.

The project area is characterized by shallow overburden with locally extensive outcrop areas and abundant subcrop. An anomalous open-ended 1 by 2-kilometre anomalous gold in soils anomaly exists in the west central area of the Property and extends over the zones sampled, likely representing proximal mineralization. The new veins identified in the phase one program highlight the potential for a new discovery and the mineralization style is similar to the style present at the 1.6-million-ounce gold deposit 60 kilometres to the north.

The Property covers a prospective 3,479 hectares over an epithermal gold-silver exploration target in Southern BC. The Property is 60 kilometres south of the 1.6-million-ounce gold Newton deposit, 20 kilometres south of the 5.3 billion pound copper and 13.3 million ounce gold New Prosperity deposit and 65 kilometres north of the prolific Bralorne gold camp in southern BC which has produced over 4 million ounces and remains as an active gold mining camp.

Disclosure

The Qualified Person ("QP") for the Company has not verified the historic sample analytical data disclosed within this release. While the Company has obtained all historic records including analytical data from the previous owners of the Properties and from various government databases, the Company has not independently verified the results of the historic sampling.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is a QP as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the above-mentioned project. The QP is a member in good standing of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC) and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed above.

About ArcPacific Resources Corp.

ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) is a Canadian based exploration company expanding the exploration initiative at multiple historic past producing gold and silver mines in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario, and in the Nicola Mining Division in Southern British Columbia. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through new discoveries and strategic development of its mineral properties. For further information, please visit http://www.arcpacific.ca.

