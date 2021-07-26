EnviroGold Global Provides CEO Updates

CleanTech company provides updates on CEO Dr. Mark Thorpe

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. ("EnviroGold Global" or the "Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, is pleased to provide the following updates on CEO and Director, Dr. Mark Thorpe.

EnviroGold Global is pleased to provide the following announcements about CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe.

In May 2021, EnviroGold Global announced the appointment of ESG and sustainability leader Dr. Mark Thorpe as CEO and member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Thorpe, who has a PhD in Mine Land Rehabilitation, brings decades of experience as a senior executive in mining, sustainability, and environmental operations with a professional background that includes senior positions at Placer Dome, Golden Star Resources, and Torex. (see link to EnviroGold Global's leadership team)

EnviroGold Global is pleased to announce that Dr. Thorpe has recently been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Mining Innovation Council, an organization where he previously served as the Vice - Chair.

EnviroGold Global is also pleased to announce that Dr. Mark Thorpe has accepted an invitation to provide a technical presentation at the annual convention for the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Engineering (SME). SME is the leading professional association for mining, metallurgy, and related engineering. Dr. Thorpe intends to present on the rehabilitation abandoned mine sites for the enhancement of wildlife habitat.

Commenting on Dr. Thorpe's achievements, EnviroGold Global Chairman, Mr. David Cam, said, "We are thrilled that Mark has been honored with the opportunity serve as Chair of the Board of the Directors of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council. The Council will continue to benefit from Mark's expertise, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible resource development. Likewise, we're excited for Mark's upcoming presentation at SME and are looking forward to the opportunity to showcase EnviroGold Global's world-class ESG and resource recovery expertise."

About EnviroGold Global

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing on environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global is actively expanding the Company's significant reprocessing pipeline.

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe

EnviroGold Global Ltd.

Telephone: +1 (416) 777 6720

Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com

Jonathan L. Robinson, CFA

Investor Relations Contact

Telephone: +1 (416) 669 1001

Email: JRobinson@oakhillfinancial.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implementation of ESG and corporate governance policies, the Company's expansion of its reprocessing pipeline, and the Company's ability to accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company's inability to accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company's potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envirogold-global-provides-ceo-updates-301340691.html

SOURCE EnviroGold Global