Hycroft to Announce Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on August 4, 2021

DENVER, July 26, 2021 - Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, plans to provide financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 before market open. A conference call to discuss the second quarter results will also be held on August 4, 2021 at 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT).

Conference Call - August 4, 2021 / 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT)

To access the call, please dial:

Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-289-0438

Outside of Canada & US - 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID: 3074695

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft Mine ranks among the top 20 largest primary gold deposits in the world and is the second largest in the United States.

