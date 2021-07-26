Providence Gold Mines Expiration of Warrants

July 26, 2021 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) (FSE:7RH1) announces that the Warrants expiring on July 22nd ,2021 comprising of Warrants 14,332,000 and Finder's Warrants of 477,750 have expired.

As a result, the current Issued Share Capital is 57,971,575. Together with Warrants outstanding of 11,476,693 and options outstanding of 5,150,00. Current fully diluted 74,598,268

The Company continues to consider its strategy of works with new discoveries to enable and source both the best plant and machinery to provide both efficiency and price to commence extraction through production.

Exploration Update:

Exploration success continues at the Providence Group of Gold Mines and a press release is pending.

Further to the News Release dated June 29, 2021, the Company has been granted a 30-day extension to complete a second tranche of financing.



Click Image To View Full Size

Spidex machine on its way to excavate new showings.

Qualified Person:

Dr. Lee Groat Ph.D., P.Geo is the Company's qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101 and

has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release). Mark Payne P.Geo is registered in the State of California is working under the direct supervision of Lee Groat QP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

Office: (604) 688-8200
Email: info@providencegold.com

Office: (604) 688-8200

Email: info@providencegold.com

Click Image To View Full Size

www.ProvidenceGold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process, future production of Providence Gold Mines, budget and timing estimates, the Company's working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company's properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Providence Gold Mines expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Providence Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

