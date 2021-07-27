Vizsla Provides Update on Panuco Project

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that due to an increase of COVID-19 risk in the local municipality in which Vizsla operates, the Company has decided to temporarily suspend drilling at its Panuco project in Mexico for two weeks.

President and CEO Michael Konnert stated, "Vizsla's top priority remains the health and safety of both our team and the communities in which we work. This current wave of the COVID-19 virus is the most significant experienced to date in southern Sinaloa. As such, the Company feels it is prudent to play its role in helping to minimize the potential risk of transmission. A temporary, two-week pause of all activities, including drilling at Panuco, has commenced and travel to and from site halted. Since the start of the year, we have had tremendous success at the drill bit, significantly expanding the mineralized footprint at both Napoleon and Tajitos, while simultaneously advancing new targets in the greater district. Our team will put this two-week period to good use for safety training, desktop review(s) and critical analysis of our exploration work program completed to date."

Vizsla has implemented enhanced COVID-19 protocols and preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to protect its employees, contractors, their families, and surrounding communities. Vizsla continues to follow the Government of Mexico's COVID-19 infection prevention guidance and is working in close partnership with several departments of the Sinaloa State Government. Following a precautionary two-week pause, Vizsla will reassess the situation and look to restart drilling as it is safe to do so.

To date, the Company has completed 85,000m of drilling in 333 holes from its ongoing, fully-funded resource/discovery-based drill program at Panuco. With a significant number of assay results still pending, Vizsla expects to maintain consistent news flow over the coming weeks and months.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla is a Junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vizsla Silver Corp.