Cyprium Metals Ltd: AMEC Investor Briefing Presentation

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) is an Australian copper developer and explorer owning a portfolio of near term development projects focussed in Western Australia.With a highly credentialed board and management team, led by experienced mining executives Barry Cahill and Gary Comb, the company is focussed on the near term development of Nifty open pit heap leach copper strategy to produce LME grade A copper cathode.Cyprium is focused on a near term heap leach production strategyPresentation Highlights:- Substantial Oxide and Sulphide Mineral Resource of over 650,000 tonnes of copper- Discovered by WMC in 1981 with open pit and heap leach operation exploiting oxides commencing in 1993- Since commencement and 30 November 2019, Nifty has produced 714,908 tonnes of copper metal- Extensive onsite infrastructure- 2.8Mtpa copper concentrator (in care and maintenance since November 2019)- 25ktpa SX EW plant (in care and maintenance since January 2009)- 21MW gas turbine power station- full heavy vehicle workshops and accommodation village- fully sealed all weather airstrip- Significant existing resource base remains open both up and down plunge of known mineralisation- Potential to increase mineral resources, including upgrade of historical JORC 2004 oxide resources- Technical studies and in fill drilling of existing mineralised envelope commencedTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7115M0X9





