Bathurst Engages Consultant for Brand Awareness and Social Media Services

Vancouver, July 27, 2021 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of North Equities Corp. ("North Equities") to assist the Company in establishing an improved program of social media growth and brand awareness, with the goal of organically creating traction for the company and increasing social media engagement. The engagement is for a six (6) month term, provided that either party may, at any time, terminate the engagement by providing the other party with at least seven (7) days' written notice.

The Company will pay a fee of $100,000 plus GST for North Equities' services in three stages over the term. The payment can be settled as shares for services, with the value per share being the 7 day trading average of the Company on the TSX Venture exchange preceding the settlement date.

The agreement for the payment for services in common shares of the Company is subject to regulatory approval, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

President / CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, President

