Vizsla Appoints VP Business Development and Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Michael Pettingell has joined the Company in the role of VP of Business Development and Strategy.

Mr. Pettingell is a geologist with over 10 years of experience working in both pre-producing and operating mines, as well as the capital markets. Prior to joining Vizsla, Michael spent the last four years working in equity research at Canaccord Genuity covering junior precious and base metal explorers and developers in the mining and metals sector. Prior to Canaccord, Mr. Pettingell worked for Hecla Mining, first in exploration at its Lucky Friday unit, and then in corporate development located in Vancouver. Michael started his career as an exploration geologist for Romarco Minerals at its Haile Gold mine prior to it being acquired by OceanaGold in 2015.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Science in both Geology and Economics from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

President and CEO Michael Konnert stated, "Mr. Pettingell is widely regarded as a top mining analyst and his joining Vizsla is a strong endorsement of both the quality of the Panuco project and the Vizsla team as a whole. His wide range of technical and financial expertise will be a great complement to our management team as we develop and execute our corporate growth strategy."

Incoming VP, Michael Pettingell stated: "I'm extremely excited to join the Vizsla team as we actively advance the newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold district. At the asset level, Panuco presents a unique opportunity in the industry as an emerging high-grade discovery with near-term operating potential. With maiden resources developing along two high-grade structures at Napoleon and Tajitos, a fully funded and permitted exploration program aggressively targeting over 75km of known, largely untested vein strike, and controlling ownership of an operating mill, the potential I see here is absolutely remarkable."

Vizsla has granted 139,000 options at an exercise price of $2.44 to certain officers and consultants as a reward for completing the recent option acceleration announced on July 21, 2021. They are exercisable for a period of five years, and they will vest over the next two years. They are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla is a Junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship, Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

