First Mining Gold Announces Drilling Update and new Carey Discovery on its Pickle Crow Gold Project

Auteco Minerals Makes Discovery of Near Surface, High Grade Mineralization

Highlighting Open Pit Potential

VANCOUVER, July 27, 2021 - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce the commencement of a second phase, 50,000 m drill program at its Pickle Crow gold project in northwestern Ontario, Canada, to follow on from the strong results obtained in the initial 45,000 m program completed by First Mining's Joint Venture partner Auteco Minerals Ltd ("Auteco") in 2020 and 2021. Further drilling is being done on the new Carey discovery, which is the first in a series of shallow exploration targets being tested by Auteco that highlight the potential for open pit mining in addition to what was historically a narrow-vein underground operation at Pickle Crow. Follow up drilling is underway to determine the continuity of mineralization at Carey between historical drillholes to the north and south of the initial intersections.

To date, 14 diamond drill holes totalling 5,622 m of drilling have been completed from the new program, following on from the initial 45,522 m from 166 diamond holes which were completed in the first program. Of these new holes, assay results have been partially received for five holes, and assays are yet to be received for a further nine holes. There are currently four drill rigs on site. Auteco's dual strategy of driving near-mine resource growth combined with early-stage exploration targeting will continue to be the focus of the drilling program.

All drilling completed between September 2020 and June 2021 has been conducted outside of the current resource area.

Mapping, outcrop sampling and the acquisition of detail ground magnetics is also in progress on the regional tenure outside of the current resource area. Assay results returned from rock chip samples of outcropping veins at the Springer Prospect have returned results up to 145.7 g/t gold.

In anticipation of continued success, Auteco has engaged leading environmental consulting firm Wood PLC to coordinate and conduct activities relating to Advanced Exploration permitting with the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. Additionally, Auteco has commenced preliminary discussions with a number of engineering firms to conduct assessments of processing and mining infrastructure inherited with the Pickle Crow project.

"We are excited about the highly successful exploration program being completed by our joint venture partner Auteco at our Pickle Crow Project." stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "The Carey discovery is only one of several shallow exploration targets being tested by Auteco, which may indicate potential for an open-pittable resource at the Project in addition to underground targets. Furthermore, the recent drilling has successfully extended the known high-grade mineralization in the Shaft 3 area. We are impressed with the commitment and technical expertise of our joint venture partner Auteco to undertake and complete the first phase of their exploration program in such an aggressive timeline and with such impressive results, and we look forward to the assay results from the additional 50,000 metres of drilling which has just commenced."

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Initial 45,000 metre drill program complete and additional 50,000 metre program now commenced

New, shallow high-grade gold discovery ('Carey Discovery') with drill results including:

5.8 m @ 16.2 g/t gold from 112.8 m in AUDD0158 (New Structural Zone) including 2.2 m @ 39.4 g/t 14.9 m @ 2.2 g/t gold from 28.7 m in AUDD0137 (New Structure) 16.5 m @ 2.3 g/t gold from 160.6 m in AUDD0141 (New Structure) 6.5 m @ 4.6 g/t gold from 86.5 m in AUDD0138 (New Structure) 3.3 m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 54.3 m in AUDD0134 (New Structure)

Extension of known, high-grade gold mineralization in the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas with drill results including:

4.9 m @ 7.5 g/t gold from 483.2 m in hole AUDD0152 (New Structure - Shaft 3) 3.3 m @ 8.0 g/t gold from 836.4 m in hole AUDD0166 (80 m Extension of Structure - Shaft 3) 6.5 m @ 6.6 g/t gold from 838.1 m in AUDD0166W1 (New Structure - Shaft 3) including 1.8 m @ 21.2 g/t 4.9 m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 514.1 m in AUDD0178 including 2.1 m @ 10.4 g/t (New Structure - Shaft 3) 1.0 m @ 14.1 g/t gold from 432.0 m in AUDD0179 (New Structure - Shaft 3) 1.3 m @ 21.4 g/t gold from 82.1 m in hole AUDD0128 (80 m Extension of Structure - Shaft 3) 0.6 m @ 42.9 g/t gold from 320.0 m in hole AUDD0128 (80 m Extension of Structure - Shaft 3) 4.6 m @ 7.5 g/t gold from 183.5 m in hole AUDD0064 (80 m Extension of Structure - Shaft 1)

Regional mapping and reconnaissance sampling has yielded significant results, with outcropping veins at the Springer target returning rock chip results including:

145.7 g/t gold, 6.2 g/t gold, 5.7 g/t gold and 4.3 g/t gold



Carey Discovery

The Carey prospect was a conceptual target zone focused on an area of structural disruption adjacent to the contacts between multi-generational porphyritic intrusions and the host rock, which includes mafic volcanics and banded iron formation (BIF). Drilling completed since April 2021 has confirmed several bulk tonnage targets centred around high grade gold veins proximal to the Albany Porphyry and later stage quartz-feldspar porphyries (Figure 3). Intersections returned from first pass target testing include:

5.8 m @ 16.2 g/t gold from 112.8 m in hole AUDD0158 (New Structure) including 2.2 m @ 39.4 g/t

14.9 m @ 2.2 g/t gold from 28.7 m in hole AUDD0137 (New Structure)

16.5 m @ 2.3 g/t gold from 160.6 m in hole AUDD0141 (New Structure)

6.5 m @ 4.6 g/t gold from 86.5 m in AUDD0138 (New Structure)

3.3 m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 54.3 m in AUDD0134 (New Structure)

Mineralization is observed within quartz-ankerite-pyrite veins and disseminated sulphides in shearing developed both to the contacts of the Albany Porphyry and Riedel shears developed within the intrusion. The intrusion has been crosscut by intermediate porphyry dykes which, due to rheological contrast, preferentially undergo brittle-ductile deformation. The dykes are intensely sericite-ankerite-pyrite altered, and locally contain discrete quartz-ankerite-pyrite veins. High-grade gold zones are associated with the sulphides.

Drill results from the greater Carey-Albany area, including the initial results from the Carey discovery, are shown in Figure 1. Mineralization remains open in all directions on targeted structures, and work will now focus on defining continuity within the mineralized envelopes. Follow up drilling at the Carey discovery is now in progress.

Figure 1: Map of the greater Carey-Albany area, showing the location of the Carey prospect proximal to the Albany Porphyry

Greater Carey-Albany Area

Historical drilling in the greater Carey-Albany area also demonstrates the presence of broad, shallow mineralization, and further exploration drilling is planned to confirm historical results and test the open pit potential of this area.

Near Mine Extension and Exploration Drilling

Further extension and exploration drilling has been completed in both the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas. The latest drilling has continued to focus on the Shaft 3 area, where step-out holes have returned intersections that demonstrate the continuation of known veins beyond the current known extents.

The location of drilling in the Shaft 1 and Shaft 3 areas is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Plan location map of recent drilling in the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas of the Pickle Crow deposit

Shaft 3

Exploration drilling in the Shaft 3 area intersected a previously undiscovered shear vein in hole AUDD0152 within the Pickle Crow assemblage. This intersection includes multiple occurrences of visible gold and was located ~250 m northwest of the nearest drillhole (Figure 2). The assayed intersection for this hole was:

4.9 m @ 7.5 g/t gold from 483.2 m in hole AUDD0152

Further drilling completed since June 2021 has continued to test the area to the north-west of Shaft 3, and drilling proximal to the newly discovered vein structure in AUDD0152 has continued to intersect veins that indicate continuity.

Significant intersections returned from the latest drilling north-west of Shaft 3 include:

3.3 m @ 8.0 g/t gold from 836.4 m in AUDD0166 (New Structure)

6.5 m @ 6.6 g/t gold from 838.1 m in AUDD0166W1 (New Structure) including 1.8 m @ 21.2 g/t

4.9 m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 514.1 m in AUDD0178 including 2.1 m @ 10.4 g/t (New Structure)

1.0 m @ 14.1 g/t gold from 432.0 m in AUDD0179 (New Structure)

Other significant results in the Shaft 3 area are shown on Figure 2.

Regional Exploration

Regional field reconnaissance and mapping in areas outside of the current resource area is in progress, supported by ongoing ground magnetic surveys that have been successfully utilized to identify geophysical signatures associated with high grade, quartz-scheelite-tourmaline-gold bearing structures in the Pickle Crow area.

The magnetic survey highlights displacement and demagnetization of the magnetic Banded Iron Formation coincident with mineralized cross structures (Figure 3). Analogous geophysical target signatures have now been identified both to the southwest of Vein 5, the Crowshore area and at the Springer Shaft.

At the Springer Shaft, displacements in the Banded Iron Formation (BIF) observed in the Ground Magnetics are coincident with high grade historical drill intercepts including:

1.7 m @ 44.41 g/t gold from 15.1 m in hole CPSH-88-01

4.6 m @ 13.13 g/t gold from 27.1 m in hole CP-88-092

0.8 m @ 86.98 g/t gold from 16.2 m in CPSH-88-03

0.8 m @ 50.32 g/t gold from 10.5 m in CPSH-88-02

0.8 m @ 7.3 g/t gold from 26.5 m in CP-88-072

These results are supported by recent mapping which has identified three mineralized shear veins in the proximity of the Springer Shaft (Figure 3) with rock chip results including:

145.7 g/t gold (rock chip sample of outcropping surface vein)

6.2 g/t gold (rock chip sample of outcropping surface vein)

5.7 g/t gold (rock chip sample of outcropping surface vein)

4.3 g/t gold (rock chip sample of outcropping surface vein)

Figure 3: High quality ground magnetic survey data completed in the Shaft 1 (top left) and Springer (right) areas. Structural displacement of the BIF units is observed, in addition to demagnetization at structural intersections.

Please refer to Table 1 below for a full list of rock chip sampling completed in this area.

The newly identified target zones represent compelling targets that will undergo preliminary drill testing in coming months.













Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) Exposure Type Sample Type Structure Au ppm 703374 5708260 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.04 703374 5708260 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 5.66 703370 5708264 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 4.34 703370 5708266 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 1.46 703369 5708262 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 4.33 703369 5708263 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.24 703369 5708263 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.01 703152 5708612 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.05 703152 5708612 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.01 703152 5708612 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.02 703154 5708613 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.01 703166 5708588 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.00 703166 5708588 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.01 703166 5708588 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.13 703166 5708588 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.01 703169 5708555 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.18 703169 5708555 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 1.50 703213 5708346 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.22 703197 5708324 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 1.02 703262 5708260 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 145.70 703272 5708287 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.16 703272 5708287 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 6.18 703306 5708257 Outcrop Rock Chip Vein Qtz 0.02

Table 1: 2021 Rock Chip Sampling - Springer Shaft Area (Collar coordinates in UTM NAD83 z15)

A complete list of the 2020 and 2021 drill results to date, including hole details, can be viewed at: Results.

Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Azimuth ? Dip ? Final Depth (m) UTM East UTM North Drilling Phase AUDD0001 230 -60 114 704983 5710798 Phase 1 AUDD0002 205 -60 192 705021 5710883 Phase 1 AUDD0003 200 -60 261 705122 5711013 Phase 1 AUDD0004 200 -60 378 705128 5710896 Phase 1 AUDD0005 200 -60 222 705186 5710980 Phase 1 AUDD0006 200 -60 97 705122 5711013 Phase 1 AUDD0007 205 -60 387 705122 5711013 Phase 1 AUDD0008 148 -60 204 704724 5710703 Phase 1 AUDD0009 160 -60 225 704782 5710754 Phase 1 AUDD0010 165 -60 309 704759 5710811 Phase 1 AUDD0011 160 -65 108 704737 5710855 Phase 1 AUDD0012 160 -60 72 704293 5709841 Phase 1 AUDD0013 175 -60 213 704314 5709571 Phase 1 AUDD0014 305 -60 321 705038 5710628 Phase 1 AUDD0015A 282 -60 438 705261 5710834 Phase 1 AUDD0016 180 -60 186 704244 5709540 Phase 1 AUDD0017 175 -60 258 704300 5709627 Phase 1 AUDD0018 175 -60 162 704391 5709614 Phase 1 AUDD0019 180 -60 420 704211 5709675 Phase 1 AUDD0020 170 -60 375 704311 5709767 Phase 1 AUDD0021 175 -60 261 704152 5709426 Phase 1 AUDD0022 160 -65 84 704706 5710005 Phase 1 AUDD0023 160 -55 54 704706 5710005 Phase 1 AUDD0024 175 -55 156 704399 5709534 Phase 1 AUDD0025 175 -55 150 704738 5710378 Phase 1 AUDD0026 175 -60 231 704217 5709499 Phase 1 AUDD0027 180 -55 189 704649 5710380 Phase 1 AUDD0028 180 -60 72 704216 5709510 Phase 1 AUDD0029 175 -55 171 704547 5709653 Phase 1 AUDD0030 180 -59 423 704311 5709767 Phase 1 AUDD0031 175 -60 180 704780 5710064 Phase 1 AUDD0032 165 -56 360 703856 5709569 Phase 1 AUDD0033 184 -61 37 704696 5710126 Phase 1 AUDD0033W 184 -61 314 704696 5710126 Phase 1 AUDD0034 173 -60 57 703911 5709662 Phase 1 AUDD0034A 177 -60 471 703913 5709646 Phase 1 AUDD0035 180 -60 378 704218 5709606 Phase 1 AUDD0036 180 -60 240 705001 5710408 Phase 1 AUDD0037 272 -55 111 704538 5709892 Phase 1 AUDD0038 175 -55 164 704910 5710406 Phase 1 AUDD0039 180 -60 327 704281 5709679 Phase 1 AUDD0040 170 -55 162 704836 5710410 Phase 1 AUDD0041 176 -60 309 704341 5709774 Phase 1 AUDD0042 184 -53 207 704993 5710460 Phase 1 AUDD0043 180 -60 126 704148 5709485 Phase 1 AUDD0044 185 -60 264 704504 5710150 Phase 1 AUDD0045 182 -50 168 705001 5710364 Phase 1 AUDD0046 185 -50 198 704503 5710151 Phase 1 AUDD0047 175 -60 261 704441 5710596 Phase 1 AUDD0048 185 -50 165 704502 5710107 Phase 1 AUDD0049 140 -55 120 705102 5710638 Phase 1 AUDD0050 180 -55 150 704845 5710065 Phase 1 AUDD0051 140 -55 112 706183 5711508 Phase 1 AUDD0052 180 -60 270 704146 5709542 Phase 1 AUDD0053 250 -55 321 705176 5710744 Phase 1 AUDD0054 180 -60 393 704139 5709604 Phase 1 AUDD0055 265 -50 456 705270 5710932 Phase 1 AUDD0056 170 -65 510 703913 5709646 Phase 1 AUDD0057 305 -60 432 705080 5710606 Phase 1 AUDD0058 266 -57 456 705279 5710823 Phase 1 AUDD0059 240 -55 225 704381 5709662 Phase 1 AUDD0060 238 -55 225 704328 5709706 Phase 1 AUDD0061 175 -50 453 703849 5709636 Phase 1 AUDD0062 268 -57 315 705529 5711199 Phase 1 AUDD0063 260 -50 96 704152 5709717 Phase 1 AUDD0064 150 -55 309 703768 5709429 Phase 1 AUDD0065 311 -56 238 705501 5711237 Phase 1 AUDD0066 150 -65 423 703768 5709429 Phase 1 AUDD0067 265 -55 123 705502 5711237 Phase 1 AUDD0068 210 -55 207 705374 5711133 Phase 1 AUDD0069 180 -55 150 703950 5709280 Phase 1 AUDD0070 270 -55 363 705501 5711238 Phase 1 AUDD0071 180 -55 153 704029 5709301 Phase 1 AUDD0072 180 -55 181 704192 5709344 Phase 1 AUDD0073 160 -65 489 703818 5709578 Phase 1 AUDD0074 265 -55 207 705454 5711197 Phase 1 AUDD0075 265 -55 286 705515 5711139 Phase 1 AUDD0076 158 -60 180 704990 5710890 Phase 1 AUDD0076A 158 -60 90 704990 5710890 Phase 1 AUDD0077 350 -70 57 704898 5710713 Phase 1 AUDD0078 160 -60 240 704869 5710797 Phase 1 AUDD0079 160 -60 378 704846 5710902 Phase 1 AUDD0080 190 -60 32 704911 5710811 Phase 1 AUDD0081 162 -60 294 704843 5710819 Phase 1 AUDD0082 160 -62 318 704942 5711290 Phase 1 AUDD0083 164 -54 201 705032 5710955 Phase 1 AUDD0084 159 -61 330 704820 5710853 Phase 1 AUDD0085 180 -69 261 705120 5711012 Phase 1 AUDD0086 188 -60 204 704956 5710975 Phase 1 AUDD0087 183 -71 252 705098 5711235 Phase 1 AUDD0088 159 -68 353 704777 5710995 Phase 1 AUDD0089 180 -70 23 705160 5710998 Phase 1 AUDD0090 204 -54 138 705159 5710998 Phase 1 AUDD0091 180 -68 201 705144 5711037 Phase 1 AUDD0092 160 -61 84 704774 5710897 Phase 1 AUDD0093 180 -54 128 705130 5711199 Phase 1 AUDD0094 241 -64 87 705007 5711039 Phase 1 AUDD0095 161 -56 192 704835 5710774 Phase 1 AUDD0096 181 -53 158 705006 5711040 Phase 1 AUDD0097 159 -55 129 704866 5710719 Phase 1 AUDD0098 246 -65 117 704951 5710704 Phase 1 AUDD0099 162 -62 267 704956 5711230 Phase 1 AUDD0100 159 -61 501 704837 5710975 Phase 1 AUDD0101 180 -49 153 705093 5711186 Phase 1 AUDD0102 158 -56 263 704968 5711164 Phase 1 AUDD0103 180 -53 262 705027 5711250 Phase 1 AUDD0104 181 -55 516 704961 5711057 Phase 1 AUDD0105 162 -60 423 704901 5710909 Phase 1 AUDD0106 180 -53 261 705031 5711186 Phase 1 AUDD0107 163 -59 477 704779 5710921 Phase 1 AUDD0108 180 -60 260 705182 5711230 Phase 1 AUDD0108W 180 -60 402 705182 5711230 Phase 1 AUDD0109 178 -52 450 705092 5711119 Phase 1 AUDD0110 119 -45 206 706909 5712211 Phase 1 AUDD0111 178 -55 371 705259 5711237 Phase 1 AUDD0112 159 -57 537 704842 5711289 Phase 1 AUDD0113 166 -59 465 704720 5710868 Phase 1 AUDD0114 159 -56 249 704757 5710785 Phase 1 AUDD0115 159 -60 198 704666 5710645 Phase 1 AUDD0116 180 -60 294 705364 5711344 Phase 1 AUDD0117 163 -58 403 704578 5710741 Phase 1 AUDD0118 161 -57 204 704601 5710561 Phase 1 AUDD0119 180 -62 393 705028 5711312 Phase 1 AUDD0120 180 -56 501 704850 5711164 Phase 1 AUDD0121 180 -60 291 705304 5711302 Phase 1 AUDD0122 181 -63 447 705095 5711318 Phase 1 AUDD0123 140 -64 204 704919 5710794 Phase 1 AUDD0124 180 -58 256 705023 5711113 Phase 1 AUDD0125 181 -55 260 705092 5711054 Phase 1 AUDD0126 175 -62 444 705267 5711306 Phase 1 AUDD0127 180 -60 510 705026 5711374 Phase 1 AUDD0128 183 -58 399 704921 5711215 Phase 1 AUDD0129 310 -54 168 705446 5711285 Phase 1 AUDD0130 182 -58 303 704962 5711098 Phase 1 AUDD0131 182 -58 339 705188 5711300 Phase 1 AUDD0132 161 -61 519 704929 5711367 Phase 1 AUDD0133 181 -60 519 705211 5711474 Phase 1 AUDD0134 198 -60 345 705636 5711295 Phase 1 AUDD0135 183 -56 129 705523 5711141 Phase 1 AUDD0136 208 -55 105 705560 5710945 Phase 1 AUDD0137 187 -55 345 705611 5711175 Phase 1 AUDD0138 213 -57 258 705839 5711258 Phase 1 AUDD0139 185 -75 637 705057 5711446 Phase 1 AUDD0140 196 -75 584 705210 5711474 Phase 1 AUDD0141 214 -65 189 706020 5711424 Phase 1 AUDD0142 180 -54 133 705790 5711129 Phase 1 AUDD0143 209 -55 219 705938 5711361 Phase 1 AUDD0144 329 -60 141 705951 5711483 Phase 1 AUDD0145 208 -56 222 705820 5711430 Phase 1 AUDD0146 249 -55 210 705803 5711145 Phase 1 AUDD0147 331 -55 105 705894 5711465 Phase 1 AUDD0148 182 -73 582 705210 5711474 Phase 1 AUDD0149 178 -55 138 706183 5711608 Phase 1 AUDD0150 202 -48 252 705966 5711332 Phase 1 AUDD0151 145 -55 168 706261 5711562 Phase 1 AUDD0152 160 -62 765 704504 5711072 Phase 1 AUDD0153 145 -55 129 706317 5711620 Phase 1 AUDD0154 145 -56 135 706362 5711670 Phase 1 AUDD0155 200 -56 249 705711 5711354 Phase 1 AUDD0156 145 -51 225 705966 5711332 Phase 1 AUDD0157 180 -78 672 704998 5711412 Phase 1 AUDD0158 210 -56 348 705868 5711368 Phase 1 AUDD0159 200 -55 291 705692 5711298 Phase 1 AUDD0160 201 -55 274 705601 5711351 Phase 1 AUDD0161 175 -56 257 704776 5710434 Phase 1 AUDD0162 176 -56 222 704692 5710409 Phase 1 AUDD0163 181 -60 301 705561 5711214 Phase 1 AUDD0164 179 -57 585 704484 5710852 Phase 1 AUDD0165 166 -72 108 704503 5711073 Phase 1 AUDD0166 160 -72 850 704489 5711151 Phase 1 AUDD0166W1 161 -54 737 704525 5711039 Phase 2 AUDD0167 320 -50 144 706648 5712082 Phase 2 AUDD0168 180 -55 267 705615 5711100 Phase 2 AUDD0169 180 -78 621 705146 5711502 Phase 2 AUDD0170 320 -50 105 706618 5712060 Phase 2 AUDD0171 180 -60 509 705613 5711235 Phase 2 AUDD0172 320 -45 111 706585 5712028 Phase 2 AUDD0173 160 -62 600 704549 5710828 Phase 2 AUDD0174 180 -45 171 706548 5711976 Phase 2 AUDD0175 160 -45 87 706477 5711848 Phase 2 AUDD0176 180 -57 411 705559 5711261 Phase 2 AUDD0177 180 -60 282 706205 5711651 Phase 2 AUDD0178 160 -57 861 704489 5711151 Phase 2 AUDD0179 160 -62 606 704586 5710883 Phase 2

Note: Collar coordinates in UTM NAD 83 z15

About Pickle Crow

The Pickle Crow Gold Deposit is a high-grade, shear-hosted, mesothermal Archean lode gold deposit. The deposit occurs primarily within mafic volcanics and banded iron formation (BIF) units in the Pickle Crow assemblage of the Pickle Lake Greenstone belt located in the Uchi Lake Sub-province of the Superior Craton of the Canadian Shield.

Mineralization is focused around steeply north-west dipping, regional scale shear zones. Multiple mineralization styles have been identified on the property, including Quartz-Gold-Tungsten (+/-Tourmaline) Shear Veins which are the focus of the current exploration, and banded iron formation mineralization (BIF-style), which comprises structurally-controlled, sheeted vein arrays hosted within the BIF.

Pickle Crow is one of Canada's highest-grade historical gold mines. It operated from 1935 until 1966, during which time it reportedly produced almost 1.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 16.14 g/t. The property consists of ~190 km2 (19,000 hectares) of tenure covering a major gold province. Auteco recently increased its landholding near the Project by staking an additional 130 km2 (13,000 ha) of land contiguous to Pickle Crow, thereby increasing the combined property's land package to over 320 km2 (32,000 ha) (see news release dated February 18th, 2020). First Mining acquired the Project in November 2015 through its acquisition of PC Gold Inc.

Auteco's development focus is on returning to first principles, completing a new geological review and applying modern exploration technologies in their advancement of the Project. Auteco has a strong focus on discovering and developing new project scale, high-grade, near surface gold resources.

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the Auteco drill program consists of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), including low, medium and high-grade standards and coarse blanks, at regular intervals in the sample stream. One set of the four QA/QC sample types were inserted every 25 samples, consisting of 1 coarse duplicate, 1 quarter-split field duplicate, 1 CRM (altering between low, medium and high standards) and 1 blank. AGAT laboratories also undertakes its own internal QAQC program to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the project targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc. who are advancing the Goliath-Gold Complex towards construction. First Mining's portfolio of gold projects in eastern Canada also includes the Pickle Crow (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), Hope Brook (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), Cameron, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt gold projects.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

ON BEHALF OF First Mining Gold Corp.

Daniel W. Wilton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) timing for Auteco to incur additional expenditures on the Pickle Crow project; (ii) timing of the release of the remaining assay results from the first phase of drilling as well as assay results for the next 50,000 m drill program; (iii) timing and outcome of Wood PLC commencing activities related to advanced exploration; (iv) timing and outcome of the selection of an engineering firm to conduct assessments of processing and mining infrastructure inherited with the Pickle Crow Project; (V) the potential for an open-pittable resource in addition to an underground project and (vi) submission of an EIS for the Springpole Gold Project. All forward-looking statements are based on First Mining's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Such factors include, without limitation the Company's business, operations and financial condition potentially being materially adversely affected by the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises, such as COVID-19, and by reactions by government and private actors to such outbreaks; risks to employee health and safety as a result of the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises, such as COVID-19, that may result in a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations at some or all of the Company's mineral properties as well as its head office; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities, indigenous populations and other stakeholders; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; title to properties.; and the additional risks described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR.

First Mining cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to First Mining, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. First Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on our behalf, except as required by law.

