NioCorp Named as a "Top 10" Mid-Tier/Junior Mining Company for 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce that it has been named as a Top 10 U.S.-based mid-tier/junior mining company by Northern Miner, a leading industry publication.

NioCorp was ranked #4 on the list of Top Ten companies in this category, which excludes coal and precious metals mining companies. The list by Northern Miner is based upon growth in market capitalization of the companies named over the past year.

"We are very pleased to receive this award, as it reflects the tremendous growth in the Company's market valuation over the past year," said Mark Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp. "Over the past 12 months, our market cap has increased by approximately 84%. I think that reflects very positive investor reaction to the major advancements that the team has made in the Elk Creek Project over the past year, and the fact that these advancements have brought an influx of new investors to the stock."

According to the Northern Miner article:

"NioCorp Developments (TSX: NB; US-OTC: NIOBF) is focused on developing a superalloy materials project in southeastern Nebraska. The Colorado-based company plans to produce three commercial critical mineral products at its proposed Elk Creek mine: niobium, scandium and titanium. NioCorp is also considering the production of several magnetic rare earth products at the site.

"Elk Creek would be North America's only niobium/scandium/titanium project and include an advanced materials manufacturing facility located by the proposed underground mine. The superalloy metals found at the Elk Creek project include the highest-grade niobium on the continent, and one of the largest prospective sources of scandium in the world.

"The company released a feasibility study in April 2019 that estimated average annual production at Elk Creek of 7,220tonnes of ferroniobium, 95 of tonnes scandium trioxide and 11,642 of tonnes titanium dioxide. The mine's expected lifespan is 36 years. The study pegged initial total net capex for Elk Creek at US$1.14 billion, with gross revenue of US$20.8 billion over the life of the mine.

"In April, NioCorp announced it had purchased a key land parcel associated with Elk Creek, giving the company ownership of the mineral rights to more than 90% of the project's mineral resources and mineral reserves. In June, NioCorp initiated testing of mineralized material from Elk Creek, using high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR) technology. HPGR technology is an energy efficient and low-emission alternative for reducing the size of the ore to enable the recovery of niobium, scandium, titanium and potential rare earth products. The testing involves taking about three tonnes of drill core from the site and reducing it to the one-millimetre size required for hydrometallurgical assessment."

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Also under consideration by the Company is the production of several magnetic rare earth products. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimers

Certain statements contained in this news release and referenced video may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding factors behind the Company's increase in market capitalization over the past year. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

