Western Magnesium Provides Operational Update

NEW YORK, NY - The Newswire - July 27, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("WMC" or the "Company") is excited to announce that testing will commence within the next 30 days, on its proprietary new reactor. Management is pleased with the progress to date and is excited to commence this next phase.

Furthermore, the commercialized pilot plant is undergoing the final build out stage and all necessary equipment and supplies have been finalized and ordered, allowing the operations team to produce an updated baseline schedule. Management and staff have been working diligently to expedite this testing phase and we are confident that we will be able to commence production with the new timeline. Ancillary feed equipment has arrived at the facility and has begun operating, allowing the operations team to begin optimizing the feed material composition and size.

Sam Ataya, Executive President and CEO stated, "When the commercialized pilot plant is fully assembled and operating with our new proprietary reactor, we will be able to scale up production of magnesium metal. Once the plant is fully scalable the magnesium metal produced will initially be for the purposes of certification and to engage potential clients within various industries such as automotive, aerospace, casting and Department of Defense, with the goal of establishing long term agreements."

Management is excited about this next step as this is a pivotal point in our company's development as we begin the process of producing magnesium metal. We will have further updates as we begin the testing process.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

