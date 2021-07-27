Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Madison Metals Inc. Completes Private Placement

17:02 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 - Madison Metals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") first announced on June 30, 2021. The Company issued 5,238,654 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,309,663.50.

Each Unit issued consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance (the "Warrant Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the financing for general working capital purposes.

The Warrant Expiry Date may, at the Company's option, be accelerated if at any time after the date that is four months and one day following the closing date of the Placement, the common shares of the Company are listed and traded on stock exchange provided that: (i) the Company provides written notice to the Warrant holder of its intention to accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date; and (ii) the accelerated Warrant Expiry Date is not earlier than the 30th day after the date of such notice.

All securities issued under the Placement, including securities issuable on exercise of the Warrants, will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

The participation by existing directors of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.5(b) and Section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the Company is not listed on the specified markets and the fair market value of the securities does not exceed $2,500,000.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Madison Metals Inc.
Duane Parnham, Director
duane.parnham@gmail.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA55658R2081
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap